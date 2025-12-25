



The United States Department of Defence's latest annual report on China's military capabilities has spotlighted Beijing's expanding territorial ambitions, explicitly equating its covetous designs on Arunachal Pradesh with those on Taiwan and disputed maritime zones in the South and East China Seas.





This assessment frames Arunachal as a "core interest" for China, integral to its pursuit of national "great rejuvenation". The report, released on Tuesday, underscores how China's leadership has broadened the definition of such interests to encompass not only Taiwan but also sovereignty claims amid ongoing territorial frictions.





China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has intensified activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in the eastern sector covering Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. This escalation follows multiple incursions into eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020, which heightened bilateral tensions. Although India and China completed troop disengagements from the remaining friction points at Depsang and Demchok in October last year, no meaningful de-escalation has occurred.





Both armies remain forward-deployed along the 3,488-km LAC, preparing for their sixth consecutive winter standoff. Indian officials emphasise that Arunachal Pradesh, especially the strategically vital Tawang sector—claimed by China as "South Tibet"—is robustly fortified. A high density of troops, artillery, and integrated weapon systems ensures preparedness against potential threats.





The Pentagon report notes a recent thaw in India-China relations, highlighted by the Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in October last year. China appears poised to leverage this détente to stabilise ties and curb deepening US-India defence partnerships. Nevertheless, the report cautions that persistent mutual distrust, coupled with lingering irritants, will likely constrain any substantive bilateral progress.





Beyond the LAC, the report details China's sweeping military modernisation across domains, rendering the US homeland more vulnerable. The PLA's nuclear arsenal exemplifies this: it continues a "massive expansion", projecting over 1,000 warheads by 2030 from a current stockpile of around 600. Naval ambitions include six additional aircraft carriers by 2035, augmenting the three already in service.





A particular concern for India lies in China's sustained arming of Pakistan, designed to tie down Indian forces in South Asia. By May this year, Beijing had supplied 36 J-10C multirole fighters to Islamabad, alongside four 054A/P frigates and other platforms.





These J-10Cs, equipped with PL-15 air-to-air missiles, demonstrated networked sensor-shooter capabilities against the Indian Air Force (IAF) during operations in May, as previously covered by Times of India reporting.





Compounding regional challenges, the PLA has established an "operational presence" at Cambodia's Ream naval base, marking China's second official overseas military foothold in the broader Indian Ocean Region after Djibouti. This development enhances Beijing's power projection, potentially encircling Indian interests.





India's defensive posture remains vigilant. Arunachal's defences have been bolstered amid China's grey-zone tactics, including infrastructure build-up and patrols. The IAF and Army maintain integrated air defence networks, while ongoing acquisitions—like S-400 systems and indigenous BrahMos missiles—strengthen deterrence.





Geopolitically, the report aligns with India's strategic calculus: China's actions not only test LAC boundaries but also counterbalance India's Quad engagements and US partnerships. New Delhi's scepticism persists, viewing Beijing's overtures as tactical rather than transformative.





As China races towards military parity with global powers, India's focus sharpens on self-reliance through programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. Enhanced border infrastructure, such as advanced landing grounds in Arunachal and rapid-response units, underscores this resolve.





The PLA's doctrinal shifts emphasise joint operations, cyber dominance, and space warfare, amplifying risks along the LAC. India's tri-service exercises and doctrinal updates on cyberspace and amphibious operations reflect adaptive countermeasures.





Pakistan's integration of Chinese hardware signals a deepening Sino-Pak axis, potentially escalating two-front threats. India's recent tests of Agni-Prime and BrahMos variants demonstrate proactive strike capabilities to offset this.





In the maritime domain, China's Ream presence raises alarms for Indian Ocean security. India's naval expansion towards 200 warships and submarines by 2035, including Project 75-I submarines, aims to contest this.





The Pentagon report reinforces that China's ambitions transcend Taiwan, embedding Arunachal within a broader revisionist strategy. India must sustain high alert, leveraging diplomatic gains without complacency.





This dynamic interplay—China's assertiveness, Pakistan's proxy role, and US insights—shapes South Asia's security landscape into 2026 and beyond.





Based On TOI Report







