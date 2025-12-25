



The Pentagon's annual report to Congress on 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025', released on Tuesday, underscores deepening cooperation between China and Pakistan across defence and space domains.





This collaboration forms part of Beijing's broader strategy to expand its military footprint globally.





The report reveals that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is actively planning additional military facilities to bolster naval and air projection capabilities, complete with ground security forces.





Pakistan emerges as a key contender, with China likely considering the establishment of a base there.





This assessment aligns with China's interest in strategic locations worldwide. The report lists Angola, Bangladesh, Burma, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, and Vanuatu as potential sites.





Particular emphasis falls on securing military access along critical sea lines of communication, such as the Malacca Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, alongside regions in Africa and the Middle East. These moves aim to enhance China's power projection beyond its immediate periphery.





A notable development occurred in March 2025, when Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema confirmed China's interest in a base in the Gulf of Guinea. He disclosed that PLA basing in Gabon had been discussed with President Xi Jinping as early as 2024.





In the realm of combat aircraft exports, China promotes three key platforms: the fifth-generation FC-31, the fourth-generation J-10C multirole fighter, and the JF-17 light combat aircraft co-produced with Pakistan. These offerings target international markets seeking advanced capabilities.





Beyond manned aircraft, China has supplied strike-capable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Caihong and Wing Loong series, to nations such as Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iraq, Morocco, Myanmar, Pakistan, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates. This proliferation underscores Beijing's growing role in drone technology exports.





Pakistan stands out as a major recipient of J-10C fighters. As of May 2025, China had delivered 20 units to Islamabad under two prior orders totalling 36 since 2020, marking these as the only J-10C exports to date.





Shifting to space cooperation, the report notes China's intensified outreach throughout 2024, aimed at projecting itself as a collaborative space power while challenging US global leadership, especially among developing nations. This effort seeks to cultivate partnerships that counter Western influence.





By December 2024, China had forged nearly 200 intergovernmental space cooperation agreements with over 50 countries and international organisations. These span earth observation, deep space exploration, satellite development, lunar exploration, and manned spaceflight.





In 2024, Senegal joined the China-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) as the latest participant. Meanwhile, entities from the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Panama, Serbia, Pakistan, South Africa, and Indonesia signed fresh agreements on ILRS cooperation.





Pakistan features prominently in these space ties, reflecting bilateral synergies that extend from terrestrial defence to celestial ambitions. China also maintains a robust bilateral space partnership with Russia, publicly reaffirming in 2024 its commitment to further expansion with Moscow.





Naval exports represent another growth area for China over the next five years. Its current customer base includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Thailand, with prospects for further market penetration.





In 2024, China accepted Thailand's proposal to acquire either two offshore patrol vessels or one frigate, signalling expanding regional sales. Submarine deliveries remain limited; as of April 2024, no Yuan-class boats had been handed over, though China supplied two Ming-class submarines to Bangladesh in 2016 and one to Burma in 2021.





Frigate sales further illustrate this trend. China delivered two to Bangladesh in 2017 and 2018, and four to Pakistan in the same period, reinforcing naval ties with key Indo-Pacific partners.





Overall, the report portrays China-Pakistan cooperation as a multifaceted axis, blending military hardware transfers, potential basing arrangements, and space collaboration. This partnership not only bolsters Pakistan's capabilities but also advances China's strategic objectives in South Asia and beyond.





Such developments carry implications for regional security dynamics, particularly in the Indian Ocean, where enhanced Chinese access could reshape power balances. The Pentagon's analysis serves as a wake-up call for allies monitoring Beijing's overseas expansion.





Based On PTI Report







