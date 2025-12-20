



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a compelling address at the Pune Book Festival, underscoring the imperative for strategic clarity in India's foreign policy. He asserted that navigating the complexities of the global landscape demands decisive choices and a robust game plan. Ambiguity or hesitation, he warned, has no place in this domain.





Jaishankar emphasised aligning national interests with long-term strategic foresight. "When you look at foreign policy, you must have clarity; you have to make the choices. As I said, you must have a game plan.





You have to pick all the positive points that will work for you and make them work," he declared. This approach, he argued, enables India to capitalise on opportunities amid escalating international challenges.





Reflecting on intellectual influences, the Minister expressed dismay at Western-dominated narratives in textbooks. These often dismiss India as lacking a tradition of strategy and statecraft, despite its rich civilizational heritage. Jaishankar lamented that India has failed to articulate its own strategic traditions in its authentic terms.





India's beliefs, culture, and historical practices of governance form a profound strategic legacy, he insisted. "We have grown up with our beliefs, our culture... We don't use our own terms, and the world doesn't know our own terms either," Jaishankar stated. His speech reflected a growing resolve to communicate these indigenous perspectives globally.





Turning to contemporary geopolitical realities, Jaishankar highlighted the intricacies of India's relations with major powers. Engagement with the United States has grown more complicated due to evolving dynamics. Managing ties with China presents ongoing complexities.





Reassuring Russia amid the Ukraine conflict has become challenging, exacerbated by external pressures on India to distance itself from Moscow. Europe, as a vital partner, demands intensified efforts from New Delhi to deepen collaboration. These relationships require nuanced handling to safeguard India's interests.





In the neighbourhood, political sensitivities abound, with smaller nations often viewing India through the lens of their domestic politics. Relations fluctuate, marked by praise one moment and criticism the next. Jaishankar posed a key question: how to ensure steadiness despite these ups and downs?





India's responsible foreign policy shines through its crisis responses, he noted. During Cyclone Ditwah, New Delhi extended aid to Sri Lanka within hours. Similarly, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war disruptions, India supplied vaccines, fuel, wheat, and fertilisers to neighbours when global chains faltered.





"We have to find a way," Jaishankar affirmed, encapsulating India's pragmatic commitment to regional stability. This proactive stance exemplifies how India leverages its capabilities to foster goodwill and resilience.





Delving into historical ties, the Minister highlighted connections with the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia. Oman's maritime links with India's western coast—Maharashtra and Gujarat—once thrived with daily boat traffic. Partition and subsequent disruptions severed these bonds, creating artificial distances.





Recent visits to the Gulf underscored the need to rebuild these affinities. Jaishankar invoked Prime Minister Modi's engagements, urging a revival of shared histories. "How to rebuild that feeling? Rebuild it in the Gulf, rebuild it in Southeast Asia, rebuild it in Central Asia," he urged.





India's civilizational footprint extends far, he reminded the audience. Travellers to the Gulf, Indian Ocean region, Southeast Asia, or Central Asia will encounter unmistakable imprints of Indian influence. A striking example is the world's largest Hindu temple in Cambodia, testament to enduring cultural reach.





Jaishankar called on citizens to recognise and celebrate this global presence. It reinforces India's soft power and historical depth, often overlooked in modern discourse. Acknowledging these legacies strengthens national confidence in foreign policy pursuits.





In conclusion, the External Affairs Minister reiterated that India's diplomacy must harness all its strengths—strategic, cultural, and civilizational. Clarity, choices, and a game plan will propel India forward in a multipolar world. His remarks at Pune serve as a clarion call for a self-assured, indigenous approach to global affairs.





Based On ANI Report







