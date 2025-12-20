



Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, has highlighted a significant shift in his country's pharmaceutical supply chains during a visit to New Delhi. Speaking to reporters on 20 December 2025, he noted that India is emerging as a vital alternative partner, filling a gap left by deteriorating relations with Pakistan.





Previously, Pakistan dominated 60-70 per cent of Afghanistan's pharmaceutical market. However, recent disruptions have compelled Kabul to seek new suppliers. Jalali emphasised India's role in addressing this shortfall, stating that political tensions should not hinder medical cooperation.





As Health Minister, Jalali declared that his sole adversary is disease itself. He affirmed his readiness to collaborate with any nation to combat it, underscoring a pragmatic stance amid strained ties with Pakistan. "Our relationship with Pakistan stands deteriorated," he remarked candidly.





Jalali expressed optimism about forging a "new chapter" of cooperation with India, drawing on the two nations' longstanding bonds. He positioned India as a reliable health partner, capable of supporting Afghanistan's healthcare needs effectively.





These comments came amid Jalali's attendance at the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi. On the sidelines, he engaged in substantive discussions with Prataprao Jadhav, India's Minister of State for AYUSH.





The meeting focused on bolstering ties in traditional medicine systems, including Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy. India's Ministry of Ayush described the interaction as a reaffirmation of shared goals in promoting holistic, people-centric healthcare.





Jalali also met JP Nadda, with talks centring on humanitarian and healthcare aid for Afghanistan. India reiterated its steadfast commitment to such support, emphasising long-term medicine supplies and health assistance as cornerstones of bilateral relations.





A symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines occurred during these engagements, symbolising India's proactive stance. Beyond this gesture, a substantial consignment of medicines, vaccines, and a 128-slice CT scanner is en route to Afghanistan to bolster its medical infrastructure.





This visit marked Jalali's first official trip to India, welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs. It underscores New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian outreach to Kabul, navigating complex regional dynamics with resilience.





The developments reflect broader geopolitical realignments in South Asia. Afghanistan's pivot towards India signals a diversification of dependencies, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare, away from traditional suppliers like Pakistan.





India's response demonstrates strategic diplomacy, blending humanitarian aid with opportunities for deepened collaboration. The inclusion of advanced equipment like the CT scanner highlights technical expertise that could foster long-term healthcare self-reliance in Afghanistan.





Such engagements occur against a backdrop of India's consistent support for Afghanistan post-2021, including aid despite international uncertainties. This approach prioritises people-to-people ties and essential services over political frictions.





Jalali's remarks and the summit's outcomes could pave the way for expanded Indian pharmaceutical exports to Afghanistan. With Pakistan's share diminishing, Indian firms stand poised to capture a larger market, enhancing economic linkages.





Moreover, cooperation in traditional medicine aligns with India's global push for AYUSH systems. Afghanistan's interest in these modalities offers avenues for knowledge exchange and joint initiatives in public health.





The visit also arrives amid India's broader regional strategy, balancing relations with Afghanistan while addressing security concerns linked to Pakistan. Humanitarian gestures like medicine shipments reinforce India's image as a dependable partner.





Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali's statements and diplomatic meetings signal a promising era of India-Afghanistan health partnerships. This shift not only addresses immediate pharmaceutical needs but also lays groundwork for sustained collaboration in healthcare innovation and delivery.





Based On ANI Report







