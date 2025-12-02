



The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) recently expressed that it would be beneficial if India officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation. Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, the IDF’s International Spokesperson, emphasised that India and Israel share common security threats and that a clear stance on Hamas would be valuable.





Despite ongoing global terrorist designations, India has yet to formally label Hamas in this way.





Hamas, or Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, was founded during the First Intifada in 1987 as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. It is a Palestinian Islamist group whose ideology centres on armed resistance against Israel. Many countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, have officially declared Hamas a terrorist organisation. India, however, while condemning Hamas' attacks, maintains a nuanced political position and has not taken a formal designation.





The background to this issue includes the significant October 7, 2023, attack launched by Hamas on Israel. On that day, Hamas fighters stormed southern Israeli territory via land, sea, and air, simultaneously firing thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip. They breached Israel’s fortified border using explosives, bulldozers, and motorised paragliders, overwhelming towns, kibbutzim, and military posts.





The scale and brutality of the October 7 attacks were unprecedented in Israeli history. Over 1,200 people were killed, including civilians, soldiers, and foreign nationals. Hamas militants conducted mass shootings, set homes ablaze, and abducted more than 240 hostages, taking them into Gaza. Eyewitness testimonies and video evidence documented widespread violence, marking the day as Israel’s deadliest terror attack.





In response, Israel launched a major military offensive focused on dismantling both the military and political arms of Hamas. This counter-offensive caused considerable destruction throughout Gaza, leading to mass displacement and an escalating humanitarian crisis.





The military operations and their fallout have intensified tensions in the region, provoking global diplomatic responses and heightened debate around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





India’s current stance reflects its delicate balancing act in Middle Eastern geopolitics. It condemned the attacks in October 2023 and reiterated support for a two-state solution. Yet, it has refrained from formally designating Hamas as a terrorist group, partly due to its historic relations with Palestine and strategic considerations in the region.





Israeli officials see value in closer alignment with India on this issue, particularly in recognising a shared adversary. The IDF spokesperson’s remarks signal an ongoing push for India to clarify its position on Hamas, a step that could deepen defence and intelligence cooperation between the two countries.





The global ramifications of designating groups like Hamas as terrorist organisations extend beyond security doctrine. These designations influence diplomatic relations, aid flows, and multilateral engagement on conflict resolution. For India, a formal declaration would resonate politically and could impact its role as a significant power balancing relations in West Asia.





The suggestion from Israel to India to officially list Hamas as a terror group underscores the evolving nature of their bilateral security relationship. It also highlights the complexities India faces in navigating geopolitical alliances while responding to regional instability and acts of terrorism that impact global peace and security.





