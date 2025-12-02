India Issues NOTAM For Sea-Launched Missile Trial In Bay of Bengal On 11 December 2025
India has issued a critical notification for a probable sea-launched missile test. The event targets the Bay of Bengal region on 11 December 2025. This aligns with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) protocols.
NOTAM And Safety Protocols
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) establishes a temporary no-fly zone. The zone spans roughly 1,480 kilometres over the Bay of Bengal. Such measures protect commercial air and maritime traffic during trials.
Authorities enforce restrictions from launch until impact confirmation. Similar notifications preceded tests like Agni-5 in August 2025. Updates or cancellations remain possible without prior notice.
Likely Launch Site And Platforms
Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha, serves as prime location. Its coastal setup enables radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking. Sea-launched variants point to Dhanush or K-series submarine systems.
Range data suggests medium-range capabilities below 1,500 km. Possible candidates include Agni-Prime or supersonic cruise missiles.
This follows multiple 2025 Bay of Bengal trials in July, September, October. Each built on successes like Prithvi-II, Agni-I, and Akash Prime firings. Tests underscore indigenous advancements amid Indo-Pacific tensions.
Indian Navy focuses on maritime strike for bastion defence. Hypersonic or long-range anti-ship options feature in speculation. Global observers note implications for regional power balance. Naval integration enhances India's second-strike deterrence posture.
Technical And Operational Readiness
Chandipur's unpopulated corridor suits high-risk trajectories. Recent Agni-5 validation confirms site and system maturity. Trial supports layered deterrence against peer adversaries. DRDO integrates private sector for propulsion and avionics. Outcomes will refine sea-based tactical and strategic arsenals. Live tracking via shipborne and aerial assets ensures precision data.
Notification coincides with Air Force exercises near borders. It bolsters credibility of India's no-first-use nuclear doctrine. Success accelerates induction into Tri-Service inventories.
IDN (With Agency Inputs)
