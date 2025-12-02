



India has issued a critical notification for a probable sea-launched missile test. The event targets the Bay of Bengal region on 11 December 2025. This aligns with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) protocols.​





NOTAM And Safety Protocols





A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) establishes a temporary no-fly zone. The zone spans roughly 1,480 kilometres over the Bay of Bengal. Such measures protect commercial air and maritime traffic during trials.​





Authorities enforce restrictions from launch until impact confirmation. Similar notifications preceded tests like Agni-5 in August 2025. Updates or cancellations remain possible without prior notice.​









Likely Launch Site And Platforms





Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha, serves as prime location. Its coastal setup enables radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking. Sea-launched variants point to Dhanush or K-series submarine systems.​





Range data suggests medium-range capabilities below 1,500 km. Possible candidates include Agni-Prime or supersonic cruise missiles.





This follows multiple 2025 Bay of Bengal trials in July, September, October. Each built on successes like Prithvi-II, Agni-I, and Akash Prime firings. Tests underscore indigenous advancements amid Indo-Pacific tensions.​





Indian Navy focuses on maritime strike for bastion defence. Hypersonic or long-range anti-ship options feature in speculation. Global observers note implications for regional power balance.​ Naval integration enhances India's second-strike deterrence posture.​





Technical And Operational Readiness





Chandipur's unpopulated corridor suits high-risk trajectories. Recent Agni-5 validation confirms site and system maturity. Trial supports layered deterrence against peer adversaries.​ DRDO integrates private sector for propulsion and avionics. Outcomes will refine sea-based tactical and strategic arsenals. Live tracking via shipborne and aerial assets ensures precision data.​





Notification coincides with Air Force exercises near borders. It bolsters credibility of India's no-first-use nuclear doctrine. Success accelerates induction into Tri-Service inventories.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







