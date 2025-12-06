



Zen Technologies has secured a significant contract worth ₹120 crore from the Ministry of Defence to establish India’s first Combat Training Node (CTN) at the Infantry School in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. This marks a pivotal advancement in modernising military training through state-of-the-art simulation technologies.





The CTN will serve as an integrated training platform, combining more than 60 simulators and solutions. These will encompass weapons training simulators, drone operation drills, and advanced AI-enabled target systems, all embedded within live firing ranges. This approach aims to ensure realistic, immersive, and highly effective combat training experiences.





The integration of these diverse simulators will enable personnel to undertake comprehensive, multi-domain training without the risks and costs traditionally associated with live exercises. This fusion of virtual and live environments will optimise skill acquisition and operational preparedness at significantly reduced resource expenditure.





Zen Technologies’ role in developing such a complex system aligns directly with the Ministry of Defence’s broader Simulation Framework strategy. The framework positions simulation-based training as a key leverage point for force modernisation, enhancing operational efficiency while curtailing training costs and logistic requirements.





By implementing AI-driven target systems, the CTN will provide adaptive and intelligent training challenges. These systems can simulate diverse threat scenarios, enabling troops to develop critical decision-making skills and tactical adaptability in dynamically changing operational conditions.





Additionally, drone drill simulators integrated within the CTN will support developing proficiency in drone operations — an increasingly vital capability in contemporary and future combat theatres. These simulators will aid in mastering the control, navigation, and tactical deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in various mission profiles.





The Infantry School, Mhow, being one of the premiere training establishments for the Indian Army, is a highly appropriate choice for the first CTN installation. It underlines the emphasis placed on equipping infantry units with cutting-edge training solutions to sustain combat readiness and effectiveness.





This contract not only reflects growing confidence in the capabilities of India’s indigenous defence technology firms but also highlights the government’s commitment to self-reliance and innovation in military training infrastructure. Zen Technologies’ expertise in simulation technologies is a cornerstone for delivering this transformational project.





Looking ahead, the successful deployment of the CTN at Mhow could serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives across other branches of the armed forces. It sets the stage for a comprehensive network of simulation-enabled training nodes that collectively enhance the Indian military’s preparedness for modern warfare challenges.





The Ministry of Defence’s prioritisation of simulation frameworks also has strategic implications for sustainable defence spending. By reducing dependence on live ammunition and physical resources during training, the CTN promises significant cost optimisation without compromising operational effectiveness.





The ₹120 crore project spearheaded by Zen Technologies at the Infantry School, Mhow, represents a landmark shift towards immersive, integrated, and intelligent combat training for the Indian Army. It underpins the future of military preparedness through cutting-edge simulation, AI and drone technologies, establishing a modern training ethos aligned with global best practices.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







