



The Indian Army’s decision to partner with TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and the 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) for overhauling and upgrading the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) marks a shift towards life-cycle modernisation rather than buying entirely new launchers. By opting for a structured mid-life upgrade of older launchers, the Army is maximising past investments while rapidly integrating next-generation guided rocket capabilities.





Under a formal public–private partnership, TASL has received a supply order to overhaul and upgrade Pinaka launchers that have been in service for over fifteen years. These systems, worn by extensive operational use and harsh environments, will undergo comprehensive refurbishment and capability enhancement instead of routine maintenance.





In the initial phase, TASL will directly execute a batch of upgrades, using its design and integration expertise to de-risk the process, validate engineering changes and standardise procedures, particularly for new fire-control, electronic subsystems and structural modifications needed for guided rockets.





Once the upgrade package is stabilised, the 510 ABW of the EME will take over as the primary execution agency for the bulk of the fleet, leveraging its depot-level overhaul experience. TASL will continue to supply critical spares, upgraded assemblies and quality assurance support, including inspection and testing protocols, so that Army-executed upgrades match industry-led standards. TASL will also provide training, documentation and on-call engineering help for complex changes such as new wiring harnesses, digital fire-control, launcher interface electronics, power distribution modifications and structural reinforcement for higher-stress, longer-range firing.





The core objective is to enable legacy Pinaka launchers, designed originally for unguided area-saturation rockets of about 37–40 km range, to fire DRDO’s new guided rockets with extended ranges—initially around 75 km and under development for 120 km and potentially up to 300 km. This demands significant changes to the launcher’s fire-control architecture, mission planning interfaces and communication links, including upgraded computers, power and data buses, fire-control software and secure connectivity to external sensors and command networks. The upgrade is therefore as much a digital and systems-engineering transformation as a mechanical overhaul.





Guided Pinaka rockets turn the system from a pure saturation MLRS into a precision or near-precision engagement asset. With ranges up to several hundred kilometres, Pinaka can strike high-value targets deep in hostile territory—logistics hubs, command centres, air defence sites and critical infrastructure—with improved accuracy and reduced collateral damage. Operationally, upgrading existing launchers to fire guided rockets accelerates capability induction, saves procurement costs, preserves crew familiarity and improves integration into network-centric warfare frameworks involving real-time sensor-to-shooter links.





This overhaul programme complements earlier production contracts. In August 2020, the Ministry of Defence ordered six new Pinaka regiments from L&T and the then Tata Power Company Ltd. (now part of TASL), covering 114 launchers and associated command posts, while BEML supplies the high-mobility vehicle platforms. The Army is thus following a dual-track strategy: inducting new-build systems with the latest manufacturing and integration standards, while upgrading older launchers to remain compatible with guided rockets and modern C2 systems. This mix of new production and mid-life upgrades also streamlines learning for both the Army and industry in integrating guided munitions.





Involving the 510 ABW and other Army maintenance agencies strengthens long-term sustainability. Relying solely on private industry for complex refurbishment would be risky and expensive, especially in crises. By absorbing overhaul responsibilities and working alongside TASL on technical and quality aspects, the Army builds in-house depth in maintaining advanced rocket artillery. This approach fits the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ agenda, which sees true self-reliance not just as indigenous design and production but also domestic capability in life-cycle support, upgrades and technology refresh.





For the defence industrial ecosystem, the Pinaka upgrade offers a sustained pipeline of work beyond one-off production orders. TASL, L&T, DRDO, BEML and Army workshops together form a capability cluster that can support exports, joint developments and spin-off technologies for other rocket artillery and tactical missile systems. Experience in integrating guided rockets onto existing launchers could inform future artillery upgrades and modular launcher designs.





Doctrinally, a guided Pinaka complements BrahMos, Prahaar/Pranash-type tactical missiles and emerging loitering munitions. It fills a niche by providing high-volume, relatively low-cost precision or near-precision fires at ranges up to several hundred kilometres, allowing commanders to shape the battlefield in depth without overusing expensive missile inventories.





As new 75 km, 120 km and potential 300 km rockets mature, the TASL–510 ABW upgrade model allows the Army to absorb them quickly and refine launcher modifications based on early operational feedback.





Overall, the overhaul-cum-upgrade of legacy Pinaka launchers through a structured TASL–510 ABW partnership is a strategic step in modernising India’s rocket artillery. It enables integration of DRDO’s longer-range guided rockets, enhances existing assets, deepens indigenous life-cycle support, and aligns operational needs with industrial and self-reliance goals. In parallel with new Pinaka regiments built by L&T and TASL on BEML platforms, this initiative significantly boosts the Indian Army’s capacity to deliver responsive, scalable and increasingly precise firepower across tactical and operational depths.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







