



The White House has declared acquiring Greenland a key US national security priority, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that military options remain on the table.





In remarks to CNN on 6 January 2026, Leavitt emphasised President Trump's longstanding position, noting the island's vital role in countering adversaries in the Arctic region amid growing Russian and Chinese presence.





Leavitt told CNN: "President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal."





This follows Trump's comments aboard Air Force One on 5 January, where he reiterated the strategic necessity of Greenland after US strikes led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.





Trump claimed: "We need Greenland... It's so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it." He also asserted European support for the idea.





European leaders swiftly rebuffed these overtures with a joint statement on 6 January, insisting on collective Arctic security through NATO and adherence to UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. They affirmed: "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."





The exchange underscores escalating tensions over Arctic dominance, with the US framing Greenland as essential for countering Sino-Russian influence, while Europe prioritises multilateral diplomacy and Danish-Greenlandic autonomy.





