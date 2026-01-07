



China has sharply condemned the recent United States military strike on Caracas, describing Washington’s actions in Venezuela as a violation of international norms and warning against any further American intervention in South America.





Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that no country has the right to act as the “world’s police or judge”, underscoring Beijing’s opposition to unilateral military operations and regime-change style interventions.





Beijing has reiterated that all nations must respect the development paths chosen by their own peoples and abide by international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. Mao Ning emphasised China’s advocacy of “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security” and stressed that legitimate security concerns of all states should be taken seriously. She insisted that disputes should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation rather than through force.





China has positioned itself as a defender of state sovereignty and territorial integrity in this crisis, voicing firm support for Venezuela’s government and people in safeguarding their sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests.





Beijing has also backed the long-standing regional notion of Latin America and the Caribbean as a “zone of peace”, signalling its alignment with regional opposition to extra-regional military interference.





The Chinese reaction followed a large-scale US strike against Venezuela and the capture and removal of deposed leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in an operation involving American intelligence and law enforcement agencies.





After the operation, US President Donald Trump escalated tensions further with inflammatory remarks about Colombia’s leadership and by indicating he would welcome a similar operation there, fuelling fears of wider interventionism in the region. He also claimed that Cuba was on the verge of economic collapse and suggested that a military operation there would be unnecessary.





An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was convened to discuss the US action. China’s representative used the forum to stress that military means are not a viable solution to political crises and warned that indiscriminate use of force only deepens instability. Beijing pledged to work with regional countries and the broader international community to uphold peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, while resisting what it characterised as the “law of the jungle”.





UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, expressed serious concern over the US strike and the subsequent detention of Maduro. Addressing the Security Council, she noted that the scale of casualties remained unclear and conveyed Venezuela’s position that the operation constituted military aggression, a blatant violation of the UN Charter, and a threat to international and regional peace and security. She highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Venezuela’s immediate future and warned of the risk of escalating instability.





Following his transfer to New York, Maduro pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges during his initial court appearance. He challenged the legality of his arrest, arguing that being seized at his residence in Caracas by US forces amounted to an unlawful extraterritorial operation. His legal team described the episode as a “military abduction” that breached international law and due process guarantees, an argument likely to be central to his defence.





Inside Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president, filling the political vacuum created by Maduro’s removal. However, Trump’s declaration that “we’re in charge” and his assertion that the US would oversee developments in Venezuela have raised further questions about Washington’s intentions and the limits of Venezuelan sovereignty in practice.





The unfolding situation has intensified global debate over the legitimacy of unilateral military interventions and reinforced China’s efforts to present itself as a champion of non-interference and multilateralism.





Based On ANI Report







