



Afghanistan has appointed diplomat Noor Ahmed Noor, also referred to as Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, to serve at its embassy in New Delhi, marking a significant development in bilateral diplomatic engagement.





Sources confirmed to ANI on Saturday, January 10, 2026, that Noor Ahmed Noor has taken up his position at the Afghan Embassy in Delhi, reflecting ongoing personnel changes under the Taliban administration.





This appointment follows a pattern of high-level exchanges between Kabul and New Delhi, despite India not formally recognising the Taliban government since its takeover in August 2021.





Earlier, on December 20, 2025, Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, highlighted India as an emerging key partner for pharmaceutical supplies during his visit to New Delhi for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.





Jalali noted that Afghanistan's pharmaceutical market, previously dominated 60-70% by Pakistan, now seeks alternatives due to deteriorated relations with Islamabad, positioning India as a reliable collaborator.





He emphasised the strong historical ties and expressed intent to open a "new chapter" of cooperation, stating, "We have a strong relationship with India, and we are here to open a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration."

India reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, prioritising long-term medical supplies and health assistance as central to bilateral ties. Jalali's visit, welcomed by India's Ministry of External Affairs, underscored New Delhi's sustained outreach amid regional shifts, including recent vaccine and medicine deliveries to Kabul.





This was the third such ministerial visit; previously, in October 2025, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made his first trip to India since 2021, where Noor Ahmad Noor was part of his delegation.





Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the warm reception, signalling thawing tensions and potential for expanded dialogue.





In November 2025, Afghanistan's Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi announced the resolution of long-standing visa issues, enabling Afghan nationals to secure Indian visas for medical treatment and business.





Azizi, after a five-day visit, stressed the Afghan Embassy's role in facilitating these services, alongside support programs from India's Kabul mission.





India continues providing aid, including 63,734 doses of Influenza and Meningitis vaccines in early December 2025 and 73 tonnes of medicines earlier, while Taliban diplomats already manage consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad. These steps align with discussions on trade, energy, connectivity, and utilising India's Chabahar Port investments, fostering pragmatic engagement without formal recognition.





The embassy transition replaces Said Muhammad Ibrahim Khil, appointed under the pre-Taliban government of former President Ashraf Ghani.





These developments indicate a gradual warming of India-Afghanistan relations, driven by humanitarian priorities and mutual economic interests, contrasting with Kabul's strained Pakistan ties.





Based On ANI Report







