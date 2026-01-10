



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in Parliament, jointly inaugurated a state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant established by Ashok Leyland in Lucknow.





The dignitaries toured the advanced facility, inspected its operations, and participated in a ceremonial planting of vermilion and Rudraksha saplings on the premises, symbolising prosperity and cultural reverence.





The event marked a significant milestone for Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, whose investment has been warmly welcomed by the state leadership. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Hinduja family for placing their trust in the Uttar Pradesh government, underscoring the project's pivotal role in the state's industrial landscape.





Reflecting on the state's transformation, the Chief Minister recalled the pre-2017 era when Uttar Pradesh was synonymous with lawlessness, prompting investors to flee en masse. He contrasted this with the post-2017 landscape, where his administration has positioned the state as a hub of boundless potential, converting challenges into concrete achievements despite attempts by political rivals to malign its image.





In a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh public information department, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the past eight-and-a-half years as irrefutable proof of this turnaround. The very inauguration of the Ashok Leyland plant, he noted, exemplifies the surging confidence that industries now repose in the state's business-friendly environment.





The facility boasts an initial annual production capacity of 2,500 EV units, with plans to scale this up to 5,000 units in subsequent phases. This expansion aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering industrial growth while prioritising environmental stewardship, equipping India to confront global imperatives like climate change and ecological disruptions.





Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the EV plant contributes directly to these national goals by advancing electric vehicle manufacturing. It has already created thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, bolstering the state's socio-economic fabric.





Investments under the current regime have permeated all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, democratising economic progress. The Chief Minister pointed to remarkable strides in infrastructure, noting that 55 per cent of India's expressways now traverse the state, underscoring its centrality in the national transport grid.





Metro rail services operate in more cities here than anywhere else in the country, enhancing urban mobility. Uttar Pradesh also hosts the nation's largest rail network, further amplified by two dedicated freight corridors that facilitate efficient logistics.





The state is at the forefront of innovative transport solutions, with the country's first rapid rail system and inland waterways now operational. Logistics terminals and multimodal transport hubs are under development state wide, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a logistics powerhouse.





This inauguration not only celebrates Ashok Leyland's foray into sustainable mobility but also reinforces Uttar Pradesh's emergence as an investment magnet. By blending industrial ambition with green technology, the state is scripting a narrative of resilient growth amid global uncertainties.





