



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on 9 January 2026, hailing him as a distinguished diplomat who has served the nation for decades and now plays a pivotal role in fortifying India's foreign policy and global ties.





In a message posted on the social media platform X, Modi praised Jaishankar's contributions, stating, "Best wishes to Dr. S Jaishankar Ji on his birthday.





He has served the nation as a distinguished diplomat and is now playing a key role in strengthening India's foreign policy and ties with the world. Praying for his long and healthy life." This gesture underscores the high regard in which Jaishankar is held within the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership and the government.





Born on 9 January 1955 in New Delhi, Jaishankar hails from a Tamil family with deep roots in public service and strategic thought. His father, Krishnaswamy Subrahmanyam, was a renowned bureaucrat, strategic analyst, and influential voice in India's defence and foreign policy discourse.





Jaishankar received his early education in New Delhi and Bengaluru, later graduating from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, before pursuing advanced degrees in Political Science and International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University. These formative years equipped him with a robust academic foundation in global affairs.





Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977, embarking on a diplomatic career spanning over four decades that established him as one of India's most seasoned envoys. His early postings included key embassies in Moscow, Washington D.C., Colombo, Budapest, and Tokyo, where he gained intimate knowledge of India's diplomatic apparatus.





Within the Ministry of External Affairs, he served in the Americas and East Europe divisions and even as press secretary to President Shankar Dayal Sharma.





From 2000 to 2004, Jaishankar served as India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, followed by a stint heading the Americas division upon his return, during which he played a crucial role in negotiating the landmark Indo-US civil nuclear deal announced in 2005.





He later became High Commissioner to Singapore from 2007 to 2009, Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2013—navigating complex bilateral tensions—and Ambassador to the United States from 2013 to 2015, where he bolstered strategic partnerships.





Appointed Foreign Secretary in 2015, Jaishankar led India's top diplomatic post until his retirement in January 2018, prioritising ties with neighbours and East-Southeast Asia. He coordinated the humanitarian response to Nepal's 2015 earthquake, mediated the Doklam standoff with China in 2017, and facilitated Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Israel that year. His tenure as Foreign Secretary marked him as the first career diplomat to rise to External Affairs Minister.





After a brief private sector interlude post-retirement, Jaishankar entered politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and securing election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2019. Sworn in as External Affairs Minister on 30 May 2019 under Modi's second government, he succeeded Sushma Swaraj and has since retained the portfolio through subsequent terms.





As External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar has navigated tumultuous global events with strategic acumen. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched the Vaccine Maitri initiative, exporting Indian-made vaccines to over 75 countries, and oversaw the massive Vande Bharat Mission repatriation of stranded Indians.





He has deepened ties with the US through agreements like the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) in 2020, while maintaining robust relations with Russia, Japan, the European Union, and ASEAN.





Jaishankar's assertive diplomacy has been evident in managing border tensions with China, fostering Quad cooperation, and advancing India's interests in the Indo-Pacific. His frequent US visits have focused on defence, trade, and technology collaboration.





Domestically, he has championed a multi-aligned foreign policy rooted in national interest, often articulating India's positions candidly on global platforms.





Beyond official duties, Jaishankar remains a prolific author and speaker, with books like "The India Way" offering insights into his worldview. His transition from diplomat to politician exemplifies the blend of experience and vision that Modi highlighted in his birthday tribute. At 71, Jaishankar continues to shape India's global footprint amid evolving geopolitical challenges.





