



The inauguration of the PARAM Rudra supercomputing facility at IIT-BOMBAY represents a significant advancement in India's high-performance computing landscape. Following the recent launch of a similar facility at IIT-Madras, this state-of-the-art system underscores the nation's commitment to bolstering indigenous research infrastructure. Established under the National Supercomputing Mission, PARAM Rudra promises to empower academics, students, and researchers nationwide with cutting-edge computational resources.





The facility was formally inaugurated on 8 January 2026 by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This event marks a pivotal moment in expanding access to advanced computing capabilities at one of India's premier engineering institutions. Developed and deployed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), PARAM Rudra integrates seamlessly into IIT-BOMBAY's ecosystem, fostering innovation across multiple disciplines.





PARAM Rudra boasts a peak performance of three petaFLOPS, positioning it as a robust platform for complex simulations and data-intensive tasks. Constructed under the 'Build Approach' of the National Supercomputing Mission, the system relies on indigenously designed Rudra servers, which are manufactured entirely within India. This alignment with the Make in India initiative highlights the country's growing self-reliance in critical technologies.





A key feature of PARAM Rudra is its indigenous software stack, which ensures compatibility and security tailored to national needs. The system also employs advanced direct contact liquid cooling technology, enhancing energy efficiency and operational performance. These innovations not only reduce environmental impact but also set a benchmark for future supercomputing deployments in India.





During the inauguration, Professor Karandikar emphasised the facility's transformative potential for computational research. He pointed out that over 200 faculty members and approximately 1,200 students at IIT-BOMBAY stand to benefit directly from its capabilities. Beyond the institute, PARAM Rudra will serve as a national resource, enabling collaborative projects that span academia and industry.





The supercomputer is poised to drive breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Professor Karandikar described it as a catalyst for innovation, particularly for start-ups and industry-led initiatives requiring substantial computing power. This democratisation of high-performance resources could accelerate discoveries in fields vital to India's economic and technological growth.





Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, hailed PARAM Rudra as a milestone in India's indigenous supercomputing journey. She advocated for continued investments in high-performance systems, software, microprocessors, and networking infrastructure. Such efforts, she noted, are essential for progressing towards exascale computing, where systems exceed one quintillion calculations per second.





Dr Hemant Darbari, Mission Director of the National Supercomputing Mission, provided context on the broader programme's achievements. With PARAM Rudra's commissioning, India now operates 38 supercomputers with a collective capacity of 44 petaFLOPS. This expansion reflects steady progress in building a distributed network of computing power across the country.





The facility at IIT-BOMBAY will particularly benefit institutions in and around Mumbai, enhancing regional research collaborations. Dr Darbari highlighted its role in improving scientific outcomes through shared access and joint ventures. As part of the mission's Phase III, PARAM Rudra exemplifies how targeted investments can amplify India's position in global high-performance computing.





This development arrives at a crucial juncture for India's aerospace and defence sectors, where supercomputing plays a pivotal role in simulations for aircraft design, missile trajectories, and materials science. Indigenous platforms like PARAM Rudra could support ongoing projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and hypersonic weapon systems, reducing reliance on foreign computing resources. By enabling faster iterations in computational fluid dynamics and AI-driven predictive modelling, it strengthens national strategic autonomy.





Furthermore, the emphasis on homegrown hardware and software aligns with defence technology transfer goals, potentially aiding entities like DRDO and HAL in their pursuit of self-reliance. Researchers analysing geopolitical scenarios or satellite trajectories for space missions, such as Gaganyaan, will find PARAM Rudra invaluable for handling vast datasets. Its liquid cooling efficiency also suits high-stakes environments demanding reliability under continuous operation.





Looking ahead, PARAM Rudra's integration into IIT-BOMBAY's research framework could spawn interdisciplinary synergies. Collaborations with defence-adjacent industries, including Tata Advanced Systems and Adani Defence & Aerospace, might leverage its power for UAV swarm simulations or quantum-secure communications. As India navigates intensifying regional dynamics with neighbours like China and Pakistan, such facilities bolster computational sovereignty.





The PARAM Rudra inauguration not only elevates IIT-BOMBAY's stature but also fortifies India's computational backbone. It signals a maturing ecosystem capable of tackling grand challenges in science, engineering, and national security, paving the way for exascale ambitions.





