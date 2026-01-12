



India's Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot has emerged as a pivotal platform for international diplomacy and economic collaboration, drawing high-level participation from global ambassadors keen to deepen ties with the nation.





Ukrainian Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, expressed optimism about an impending visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later this year, highlighting it as a key opportunity to advance joint projects between Ukraine and India.





Speaking exclusively to ANI at the conference, Ambassador Polishchuk praised the event for fostering business discussions and cooperation. "Vibrant Gujarat is a very good opportunity for us to discuss business projects and cooperation. We had a very great time," he noted.





He added, "We are looking forward to having President Zelenskyy this year in India so we can discuss the projects we can run together in India and Ukraine." These remarks underscore growing momentum in bilateral relations amid ongoing global challenges.





The ambassador's comments align with broader efforts to explore partnerships in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and trade, with diplomatic engagements poised to intensify in the coming months.





Rwanda's Ambassador to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, also used the platform to affirm strong ties between the two nations. She described India as Rwanda's second largest foreign investor and trading partner.





"I was pleased to represent my country here. Rwanda is one of the partner countries here. There is a lot in common between our two countries. India enjoys excellent bilateral relations with Rwanda," Mukangira stated.





The conference, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Rajkot, focuses on the Kutch and Saurashtra regions, spanning 12 districts in western Gujarat.





Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the Prime Minister for the opening ceremony, signalling strong state-level commitment to industrial advancement.





Scheduled from 11-12 January 2026, the event aims to inject fresh impetus into investment and growth, particularly in underserved areas of the state.





Key sectors under spotlight include ceramics, engineering, ports and logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, Agro and food processing, minerals, green energy, skill development, start-ups, MSMEs, tourism, and culture.





Partner countries Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, and Ukraine have actively participated, reinforcing Gujarat's appeal as a global investment hub.





The gathering continues to attract diplomats, business leaders, and policymakers, positioning India as a nexus for international cooperation and economic opportunity.





Such high-profile endorsements from ambassadors signal robust diplomatic outreach, potentially paving the way for concrete Memorandums of Understanding and joint ventures in the near future.





As the conference progresses, it not only boosts regional development but also elevates Gujarat's role in India's broader economic narrative on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







