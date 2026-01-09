



Air India, under the ownership of the TATA Group, has marked a significant milestone by taking delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner since the airline's privatisation nearly four years ago.





This aircraft represents the carrier's inaugural line-fit Dreamliner, meaning it was custom-built specifically for Air India's requirements at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle.





The title transfer for the aircraft was completed on 7 January 2026, as confirmed by an airline official on 8 January. Following rigorous inspections by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane is slated to arrive in India within the coming days. This delivery underscores the rapid progress in Air India's fleet modernisation efforts post-privatisation.





Configured in a three-class layout, the new Dreamliner features economy, premium economy, and business class seating. It stands as the airline's first wide-body aircraft delivery and the 52nd overall from the substantial order of 220 Boeing jets placed in 2023. This influx of new aircraft is pivotal to enhancing Air India's long-haul capabilities.





Notably, the last line-fit Dreamliner acquired by Air India dates back to October 2017, during the period of government ownership. The acquisition of this customised 787-9 signals a renewed commitment to tailored fleet expansion under private stewardship.





Complementing this wide-body addition, Air India Express—a key affiliate within the group—has already integrated 51 narrow-body Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This includes its first line-fit 737-8, inducted in late December, highlighting the coordinated rollout across the Air India Group's operations.





The broader context of these deliveries stems from ambitious orders placed after TATA Group's takeover in January 2022. Air India committed to 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing aircraft, with six A350s from the Airbus batch already inducted into the mainline fleet. These moves are transforming the airline's competitive posture in the global aviation market.





Air India's existing Dreamliner fleet comprises 26 Boeing 787-8s and six 787-9s, inherited from the merger with erstwhile Vistara. This brings the carrier's wide-body strength to a robust foundation, poised for further growth.





Today, the Air India Group operates over 300 aircraft in total, with 185 assigned to Air India proper and the balance serving Air India Express. This scale positions the group as a formidable player in India's aviation landscape, particularly on international routes.





Looking ahead, the official revealed plans to refurbish a dozen legacy Dreamliners with refreshed interiors, expecting them to return to service throughout 2026. These upgrades will ensure a smoother transition and elevated passenger experience across the fleet.





In November 2025, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson outlined ambitious targets: inducting 26 wide-body and narrow-body planes by year-end 2026, while operating 81 per cent of international flights with upgraded aircraft. This delivery is a concrete step towards realising that vision, bolstering connectivity and service quality.





The privatisation era has evidently accelerated Air India's transformation, shifting from legacy constraints to a future-focused model.





With TATA's backing, the airline is not only replenishing its fleet but also redefining standards in Indian aviation through strategic partnerships with Boeing and Airbus. This first post-privatisation Dreamliner exemplifies that momentum.





Based On PTI Report







