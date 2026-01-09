



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) continues its tireless efforts to finalise the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha (NPD) Road, establishing Ladakh's vital third strategic axis to the mainland. This 298-kilometre route links Manali to Leh via Darcha and Nimmu on the Kargil-Leh Highway, providing a shorter alternative to the existing Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh paths.





In March 2024, BRO achieved a major breakthrough by connecting the full length, overcoming harsh winter conditions when the Zanskar River froze, allowing equipment mobilisation across the ice.





The NPD Road holds immense strategic value as it traverses just one high-altitude pass, Shinkun La at 16,558 feet, minimising vulnerability compared to other routes. Shorter by significant margins, it enhances rapid troop movements and logistics to forward areas amid ongoing border tensions with China. BRO personnel worked relentlessly through sub-zero temperatures and vertical rock faces in the Niraq gorge to link the final stretch during Holi celebrations in 2024.





Under Project Yojak, BRO oversees the NPD Road alongside the 118-km Langru-Photoksar-Niraq (LPN) segment, accelerating connectivity in Ladakh's remote terrain. Blacktopping commenced post-connectivity, with full paving targeted within a year from early 2026 updates. This surfacing will boost load-bearing capacity for heavy military hardware, including artillery like Bofors guns already tested on similar stretches.





Central to all-weather access is the forthcoming Shinkun La Tunnel, the world's highest at over 15,800 feet, with full construction underway since late 2024. Spanning 4.1 to 4.25 km as a twin-tube structure, it will eliminate seasonal closures, ensuring year-round supply lines to Ladakh. BRO prioritised this after initial excavation blasts, aiming for operational status to solidify the third axis.





These developments markedly strengthen India's northern border defences, offering redundancy against potential disruptions on primary highways.





The route bolsters preparedness in eastern Ladakh, including Depsang Plains and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), where parallel roads like the 130-km Sasoma-DBO alternative near completion by late 2026. Faster logistics will support Siachen operations and counter adversarial postures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Beyond military imperatives, the NPD Road spurs economic growth in the isolated Zanskar Valley, fostering tourism, trade, and local livelihoods.





Reopening stretches like Padum-Darcha post-winter in 2025 already aids civilian traffic, with full blacktopping set to transform accessibility. BRO's 125 infrastructure projects dedicated in Ladakh by December 2025, including NPD elements, underscore national commitment to regional progress.





BRO's engineering feats in extreme altitudes—over 16,000 feet with avalanche risks and oxygen scarcity—exemplify operational resilience. Drawing from its 1960 founding under Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the organisation excels in border infrastructure under Ministry of Defence oversight. Recent dedications like the Saser Brangsa Bridge and Mudh-Nyoma Airfield complement NPD, creating a robust network.





As of early 2026, relentless progress persists despite challenges, with BRO mobilising over 2,000 personnel on parallel high-altitude roads. Full operationalisation of the NPD axis, including tunnel and paving, promises transformative security and connectivity by mid-to-late decade. This third axis not only diversifies access but elevates India's strategic posture in the Himalayas.





