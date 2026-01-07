



A Hindu youth in Bangladesh has died after being chased by a mob on suspicion of theft. Mithun Sarkar drowned when he jumped into a water body while fleeing in Naogaon district's Mohadevpur area. Local police recovered his body with fire service assistance, and a post-mortem is underway as investigations continue.





Mohammad Tariqul Islam, the Police Super of Naogaon, confirmed the details to ANI, noting the mob's accusation of theft prompted the chase. No arrests have been reported yet, with authorities probing the incident.





This tragedy unfolds amid rising communal violence as Bangladesh approaches its 13th National Parliamentary Election. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council documented 51 incidents in December alone, including 10 murders, 10 thefts and robberies, and 23 cases of property occupation, looting, and arson targeting Hindu homes, businesses, temples, and land.





Further atrocities included four arrests and torture on false charges of religious defamation or being "RAW agents", one attempted rape, and three physical assaults. The pattern persists into January: on 2 January, 96 decimals of paddy land owned by Satya Ranjan Das in Ramgati, Lakshmipur, was torched.





On 3 January, businessman Khokan Chandra Das was hacked and burnt alive in Shariatpur. That same day, robbers held Milan Das's family hostage in Chattogram's Boalkhali Upazila and looted Sanu Das's home in Cumilla, stealing gold, silver, and cash worth 20,000 taka.





Based On ANI Report







