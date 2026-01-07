



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Luxembourg for its role as an advocate in deepening ties between India and the European Union during his visit to Luxembourg City on 7 January 2026.





In opening remarks at a meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Jaishankar highlighted the 78-year history of bilateral relations, noting significant progress.





He described Luxembourg as a key partner, both independently and within the EU framework, particularly at a crucial juncture for India-EU ties. Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Luxembourg's influence and support in advancing this relationship.





The minister pointed to promising areas for expanded cooperation, including fintech, space, the digital domain, and artificial intelligence, where both nations could collaborate more effectively.





Jaishankar observed a vibrant Indian community in Luxembourg alongside a solid trade account, amid an intriguing global context.





In a post on X, he described the meeting as excellent, covering bilateral cooperation, the global situation, finance, investments, digital technologies, AI, space, and talent mobility. He also appreciated Bettel's insights into Luxembourg's heritage and tradition, while emphasising continued India-EU engagement.





Based On ANI Report







