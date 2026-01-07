







Russia has deployed naval assets, including a submarine, to escort an empty oil tanker formerly known as Bella 1, which is evading a US blockade near Venezuela. The vessel has been pursued by the US Coast Guard for over a fortnight as part of efforts to curb a fleet of tankers ferrying illicit oil worldwide, including black-market cargoes from Russia.





Bella 1 failed to dock in Venezuela and load oil, prompting the US pursuit into the Atlantic. In December, the tanker's crew clashed physically with US law enforcement attempting to board, before steaming eastwards. Russia has expressed concern over US seizures of its oil-carrying vessels.





On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated it was monitoring the situation "with concern", according to state news agency RIA. Meanwhile, the US military's Southern Command affirmed its readiness on X, declaring its sea services "vigilant, agile, and postured to track vessels of interest".





The US Coast Guard continues to shadow the tanker, now sailing approximately 300 miles south of Iceland towards the North Sea, per AIS data cited by the Wall Street Journal. This incident underscores escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow over sanctioned oil shipments.





Based On ANI Report







