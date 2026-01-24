



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has commenced deliveries of its advanced Ground Based Very-Ultra High Frequency (GBVU) Communication Jammer to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This indigenous system marks a significant milestone in India's electronic warfare capabilities, enhancing the IAF's ability to disrupt enemy communications on the battlefield.





The GBVU jammer operates across a broad spectrum of 30 to 1,000 MHz, encompassing VHF and UHF bands commonly used by modern military forces. It excels not only in jamming adversarial signals but also in intercepting and monitoring them in real time. This dual functionality allows operators to detect hostile transmissions swiftly and respond with precision electronic countermeasures.





A standout feature is its direction-finding capability, which provides accurate range and bearing information for intercepted signals. This intelligence enables friendly combat units, such as fighter squadrons or ground forces, to triangulate and lock onto the source. In dynamic conflict scenarios, this turns passive jamming into an active targeting asset, bridging the gap between electronic warfare and kinetic strikes.





The system's potency extends to encrypted secure communication channels and datalinks employed by adversaries, including Pakistani and Chinese forces. BEL's engineering incorporates sophisticated techniques to overcome encryption, such as wideband noise jamming and deceptive signal injection.





This ensures disruption of command-and-control networks, data relays for drones, and tactical voice communications, even in contested electromagnetic environments.





Development of the GBVU jammer aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing. BEL, with its proven track record in radar and communication systems, leveraged expertise from prior projects like the Samyukta electronic warfare suite. The system underwent rigorous trials at IAF test ranges, demonstrating reliability in diverse terrains from deserts to high-altitude regions along India's northern borders.





Integration into IAF operations will bolster air defence networks, particularly in forward areas vulnerable to cross-border incursions.





Paired with indigenous platforms like the Tejas fighter and Akash missile systems, the jammer enhances spectrum dominance. It counters threats from advanced platforms such as Pakistan's JF-17 datalinks or China's J-10C secure radios, levelling the playing field in potential two-front scenarios.





Operationally, the GBVU system is truck-mounted for rapid deployment, featuring modular architecture for quick reconfiguration. It supports simultaneous jamming of multiple channels, with power output scalable to match threat levels. Cooling and power systems ensure sustained performance during prolonged missions, critical for operations in India's varied climatic conditions.





BEL's delivery schedule anticipates full induction by mid-2026, with initial units earmarked for western and northern air commands.





This procurement, valued at several hundred crores, underscores the IAF's focus on electronic warfare modernisation amid rising regional tensions. Future variants may extend frequency coverage to address emerging 5G-based military networks.





The GBVU jammer represents a leap forward for Indian defence technology, reducing reliance on foreign imports and fostering self-reliance. Its successful rollout validates DRDO-BEL collaborations, paving the way for exports to friendly nations. As geopolitical pressures mount, such systems fortify India's strategic deterrence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







