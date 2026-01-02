



Bharat Forge Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), possesses the capacity to produce over 50,000 small arms annually, with potential to triple output to 150,000 units in response to escalating demands.





This capability centres on the indigenously designed 5.56 x 45 mm Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines, developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and Bharat Forge.





On 30 December 2025, Bharat Forge secured a landmark contract worth ₹1,661.9 crore from the Indian Ministry of Defence to supply 255,128 of these carbines to the Indian Army over five years.





KSSL, as the defence manufacturing arm of Bharat Forge, leads production at its advanced facilities in Pune. The current annual output stands at approximately 50,000 to 60,000 units, leveraging sophisticated technologies such as forged steel and metal injection moulding for superior reliability and accuracy.





This infrastructure supports not only domestic needs but also positions KSSL for export growth, building on prior successes in artillery systems.





Scalability forms a cornerstone of KSSL's strategy, enabling the capacity to double or triple production swiftly to meet surges in orders.





Achieving 1,50,000 units per year would align with the Army's broader requirements, estimated at over 4,25,000 carbines in recent RFIs, while opening avenues for international markets. Such expansion draws on Bharat Forge's established expertise in high-volume defence manufacturing, including prior exports of artillery guns.





The CQB carbine itself represents a leap in indigenous design, replacing ageing Sterling submachine guns with a compact, lightweight weapon weighing under 3.3 kg. It fires both NATO-standard 5.56 x 45 mm and INSAS ammunition, boasts an effective range of 200 metres, and features a modular rail system for optics and accessories.





Classified as an Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) product, it embodies the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, enhancing close-quarter combat for infantry, special forces, and paramilitary units.





This contract marks Bharat Forge's largest small arms order to date, outpacing competitors like Adani Defence in the L1 bidding process. Execution over five years will bolster India's self-reliance, reduce import dependence, and stimulate job creation in Pune's defence ecosystem. KSSL's track record, including battle-proven small arms like the F90 and T-5000M, underpins confidence in timely delivery.





Future implications extend beyond the Army, with production scalability poised to capture export opportunities amid global demand for reliable, cost-effective IDDM weapons.





The partnership between DRDO's ARDE and private industry like Bharat Forge exemplifies successful technology transfer, fostering innovation in metallurgy and precision engineering.





As India advances its defence indigenisation goals, KSSL's role in small arms production will likely expand, supporting strategic autonomy in South Asia's volatile security landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)









​