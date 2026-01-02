



In 2025, the Indian Army marked significant strides in modernisation, transforming its operational posture amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.





This progress was highlighted through disclosures related to Operation Sindoor, which underscored advancements in deterrence, precision strikes, and battlefield reconfiguration.





The year was designated as the “Year of Tech Absorption”, shifting focus from mere system induction to their seamless integration into combat doctrines and formations.





A cornerstone of these gains was the bolstering of long-range precision firepower. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile emerged as a pivotal asset, with a unit under Southern Command collaborating with the Andaman & Nicobar Command to conduct a live combat launch. This exercise validated high-speed flight stability and terminal accuracy in simulated combat scenarios, enhancing readiness for rapid, deep-strike engagements.





Further developments in BrahMos included extended-range variants, with open testing throughout the year narrowing “sensor-to-shooter” timelines. These efforts reflect India's strategic push to dominate contested airspace and maritime domains, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region, where precision munitions can decisively alter force balances.





Complementing BrahMos, the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system saw substantial expansion. Two additional regiments became operational on 24 June, enabling swift firepower concentration across extended fronts. This upgrade addresses vulnerabilities exposed in high-intensity conflicts, providing saturation strikes with minimal exposure for ground forces.





On 29 December, the Army trialled the Pinaka Long-Range Guided Rocket (LRGR), achieving a range of approximately 120 km. This precision-guided iteration marks a leap towards deeper battlefield influence, with ongoing work on 300-km-class variants promising to rival global systems like HIMARS in reach and lethality.





The induction of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters into the Army Aviation Corps represented another milestone. On 22 July, the first three aircraft were formally received, followed by the remaining three in December.





These platforms, equipped with Hellfire missiles and advanced sensors, serve as force multipliers for close air support and anti-armour operations, fulfilling a long-delayed aviation modernisation imperative.





This delivery culminates years of negotiation and offsets under the Apache programme, enhancing the Army's ability to prosecute mobile warfare in diverse terrains from the deserts of Rajasthan to high-altitude frontiers. Integration with ground manoeuvres will amplify the punch of strike formations, drawing lessons from global helicopter-centric battles.





Battlefield restructuring introduced innovative tactical units tailored for hybrid threats. Bhairav Battalions, comprising light commando forces, prioritise rapid insertion and special operations. Plans to raise 25 such battalions on an accelerated timeline signal a doctrinal pivot towards elite, agile infantry for counter-terrorism and border skirmishes.





Ashni Platoons integrate drone-enabled intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) with precision strikes, embedding unmanned assets at the smallest unit level. These platoons, now proliferating across infantry battalions, enable real-time targeting and reduce reliance on centralised air support.





Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries centre on unmanned systems and loitering munitions, automating lethal overmatch in contested zones. A demonstration in Rajasthan on 24 October showcased their synergy with legacy forces, validating networked operations under electronic warfare conditions.





Indigenisation efforts reached a high watermark, with 91 per cent of ammunition now domestically produced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This reduces import dependencies and supply chain risks, critical for sustained operations along the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control.





Unmanned systems proliferated markedly, with approximately 3,000 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) fielded alongside 150 tethered drones, swarm configurations, high-altitude logistics drones, and kamikaze loitering munitions. These assets enable persistent surveillance, autonomous resupply, and stand-off attrition warfare, mirroring tactics from recent Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts.





Defence Acquisition Council approvals on 29 December prioritised counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS), precision fires, and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) RPAs for tri-service roles. An Acceptance of Necessity on 5 August for thermal-imager-based Driver Night Sights on BMP infantry combat vehicles further enhances nocturnal armoured mobility, mitigating ambush risks in low-visibility environments.





Digitisation accelerated battlefield decision-making, with edge data centres deployed to process intelligence at the tactical edge. In-house software streamlined operations and welfare, including the Equipment Helpline and Sainik Yatri Mitra App, optimising logistics and troop welfare in remote postings.





The 2024–25 period epitomised a transition from technology adoption to full-spectrum integration. Operation Sindoor exemplified this in practice, validating deterrence through demonstrated capabilities. These milestones—from BrahMos deep strikes to drone swarms—herald a faster, joint, technology-infused Army poised to counter evolving threats in South Asia's volatile geopolitics.





Looking ahead, sustained investment in these vectors will fortify India's strategic autonomy, blending indigenous innovation with selective imports to sustain credible deterrence.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







