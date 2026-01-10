



Blue Origin, the aerospace firm founded by Jeff Bezos, has entered into a significant contract with Aerolloy Technologies Limited, a Lucknow-based specialist in advanced metal castings.





This agreement focuses on the development and supply of critical Nickel-based superalloy castings for the BE-4 engines powering Blue Origin's New Glenn heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle.





Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries Limited, brings specialised expertise in manufacturing Titanium and Nickel-based alloy castings ranging from under one kilogram to five hundred kilograms per piece.





Established in 2020 and operating from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the company leverages cutting-edge Vacuum Arc Re-melting (VAR) furnace technology alongside one of the world's largest in-house Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) facilities, marking a first for Southern and South East Asia.





The contract specifically targets large, high-integrity superalloy investment castings for the BE-4 engines' Liquid Oxygen (LOX) systems, including high-pressure and low-pressure housings and manifolds.





These components must endure extreme thermal, chemical, and pressure conditions, requiring precise dimensional control, intricate internal geometries, and flawless metallurgical integrity—capabilities possessed by only a select few global foundries.





This deal follows an extensive technical qualification, regulatory review, and compliance with international export controls, underscoring the mission-critical nature of the BE-4 propulsion hardware for New Glenn's first stage. Aerolloy's selection highlights its growing prowess in producing defect-free castings at scale, positioning it as a vital contributor to reusable rocket technology.





For Aerolloy, this marks a strategic entry into orbital launch systems and establishes India’s footprint in the global space propulsion supply chain. The company already supplies Titanium cast parts under a long-term agreement with Dassault Aviation for Rafale fighters and Falcon jets, and holds approvals from Israel Aerospace Industries.





PTC Industries, with over six decades in precision metal components, supports this expansion through investments in a new state-of-the-art facility in Lucknow’s Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.





The BE-4 engine, developed by Blue Origin, represents a cornerstone of New Glenn, a reusable heavy-lift rocket designed to compete in the commercial space sector alongside SpaceX’s Starship and Falcon Heavy. Nickel-based superalloys, such as Inconel variants, are ideal for these applications due to their high-temperature strength, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand cryogenic LOX environments.





This partnership aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, enhancing domestic capabilities in aerospace manufacturing. Aerolloy’s advanced infrastructure, including Vacuum Heat Treatment, Chemical Milling, and Non-Destructive Testing suites, ensures compliance with AS9100 and future NADCAP standards.





Announced on 8 January 2026, the order bolsters PTC Industries’ aerospace portfolio amid rising global demand for reliable space hardware suppliers. It signals Blue Origin’s confidence in diversifying its supply chain with high-quality Indian partners, potentially paving the way for further collaborations in the burgeoning commercial space economy.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







