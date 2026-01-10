



The Indian Army appears poised to designate its indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) as Amogh, marking a symbolic step in integrating the platform into service nomenclature.





Recent observations from Army Day parade rehearsals on 15 January have spotted the name "Amogh" associated with ATAGS prototypes, fuelling speculation of an imminent official renaming.





This development aligns with the Army's tradition of assigning evocative Sanskrit-derived names to weaponry, emphasising cultural resonance and operational ethos.





Amogh, derived from Sanskrit, translates to "unerring," "infallible," or "invincible," perfectly encapsulating the gun's precision and reliability in long-range engagements.





The name evokes unflinching accuracy, much like an arrow that never misses its mark, mirroring ATAGS's design for exact strikes up to 48 kilometres. Previously, "Amogh" has graced an Ordnance Factory Board carbine, underscoring its recurring appeal in Indian defence naming conventions for dependable systems.





Development of ATAGS commenced in 2013 under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), spearheaded by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune.





Collaborating with private sector giants Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, the project embodies the "Make in India" initiative, transitioning from prototypes to production readiness. Key milestones include successful trials demonstrating a 45-48 kilometre range, rapid deployment in under 90 seconds, and compatibility with advanced munitions.





In March 2025, the Ministry of Defence inked contracts worth approximately ₹6,900 crore for 307 ATAGS units alongside 327 high-mobility 6x6 towing vehicles. This procurement heralds the first regiment's induction by February 2027, replacing ageing artillery like the FH-77 and Bofors guns. The 155mm/52 calibre system boasts enhanced lethality through a wider arc of fire, all-weather operability, and future-proofing for Long Range Guided Munitions (LRGM).





ATAGS significantly bolsters the Indian Army's artillery modernisation, particularly amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Its shoot-and-scoot mobility and deep-strike potential outmatch legacy systems, enabling precise counter-battery fire and suppression of enemy air defences. Derivatives like the Mounted Gun System (MGS), a truck-mounted variant, promise further versatility, with trials slated for completion by 2026.





The prospective naming to Amogh occurs as the Army accelerates fielding, with product model tests underway and parade displays signalling operational maturity.





This move not only instils pride in indigenous innovation but also aligns with strategic goals of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As the first regiment equips, Amogh-equipped batteries will redefine firepower projection, underscoring India's ascent in global artillery capabilities.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







