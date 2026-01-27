



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has confirmed his forthcoming visit to India in February, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics.





This announcement follows a telephonic conversation between Lula and United States President Donald Trump, during which the Brazilian leader outlined his travel itinerary, including stops in India and South Korea before proceeding to Washington.





Lula shared the details on the social media platform X, stating that the two presidents agreed on the sequence of visits, with a specific date for Washington to be finalised shortly.





The discussion encompassed bilateral relations and the broader global agenda, with both leaders exchanging insights on their countries' economic indicators, which signal promising prospects for sustained growth.





President Trump reportedly observed that the positive economic trajectories of the United States and Brazil bode well for the entire region. Lula highlighted the constructive relationship nurtured in recent months, which has led to the removal of substantial tariffs on Brazilian products entering the US market.





In a key diplomatic overture, the Brazilian President reiterated a proposal submitted to the US State Department in December, aimed at bolstering joint efforts against organised crime.





He expressed keen interest in deepening collaboration to combat money laundering, arms trafficking, asset freezes targeting criminal networks, and the sharing of financial transaction data—a move that received a favourable response from Trump.





On international matters, Lula advocated for the proposed US-backed Peace Council to focus exclusively on the Gaza conflict while ensuring a seat for Palestine. He further emphasised the pressing need for comprehensive United Nations reform, particularly the expansion of permanent seats on the Security Council.





The leaders also touched upon Venezuela, where Lula stressed the imperative of maintaining regional peace and stability while prioritising the welfare of its populace. Separately, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with President Lula in a recent call, reviewing the robust progress in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.





Modi noted on social media that this partnership is set to reach new pinnacles in the coming year, underscoring its momentum across diverse sectors. He affirmed the critical role of their cooperation in championing the interests of the Global South and expressed anticipation for hosting Lula in India.





This development aligns with Lula's prior declaration of a state visit to India early in 2026, coinciding with India's chairmanship of the BRICS grouping. Both nations, as BRICS members, have been coordinating responses to US tariffs imposed by President Trump, which have affected their exports.





Official readouts from the Modi-Lula interaction recall their meetings in Brazil and South Africa last year, highlighting advances in trade, investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.





The leaders aligned on regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to reformed multilateralism as a means to tackle shared challenges.





Trump has voiced repeated criticisms of BRICS, accusing it of undermining the US dollar via trade settlements in local currencies. The Modi-Lula dialogue unfolds against the backdrop of tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.





Recently, Trump expressed optimism about securing a favourable trade agreement with India, praising Modi as a "fantastic leader" and "great friend."





He remarked that India seeks to accommodate US interests, adding that swift tariff hikes remain an option if necessary. The US had previously levied extra duties on Brazilian goods, including food exports, though significant portions have since been lifted.





This visit holds particular promise for defence and strategic cooperation, given India's focus on indigenous manufacturing and Brazil's aerospace capabilities, potentially opening avenues for joint ventures under initiatives like Make in India.





As BRICS chair, India views Lula's trip as an opportunity to galvanise the bloc's stance on trade equity and multilateral reforms.





Based On ANI Report







