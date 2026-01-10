



Germany's Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has declared that bilateral ties between the two nations stand at an all-time high, marking a significant milestone in their strategic partnership.





This assessment comes as New Delhi and Berlin deepen cooperation across multiple domains, particularly in defence and security, where India has emerged as a key partner for Germany.





Ackermann highlighted the growing German presence in engagements with the Indian Armed Forces, noting an enhanced willingness to participate in joint military exercises over recent years.

​

The ambassador emphasised shared values and perspectives on the international global order, positioning India as an increasingly vital ally in the region. He anticipates security cooperation evolving into a more differentiated partnership in the coming years, building on established foundations.





Recent discussions between Ackermann and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi covered bilateral security issues, alongside priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.





This meeting exchanged New Year greetings and underscored momentum in military-to-military ties, as evidenced by earlier high-level engagements like the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting co-chaired by Singh and German State Secretary Jens Plötner.





Those talks reaffirmed defence as a key pillar of the strategic partnership, which celebrates 25 years since its inception in 2000, with inter-governmental consultations strengthening ties since 2011.





Germany plans participation in upcoming multinational exercises such as Tarang Shakti and Milan in 2026, following its debut in an aerial exercise on Indian soil in 2024 with Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

​

Ackermann's optimistic remarks precede an official visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on 12-13 January 2026, expected to inject fresh impetus into the relationship. He views the current partnership as exceptionally strong, with mutual attention and friendship at peak levels, yet ripe for further enhancement.





The visit aligns with broader efforts to elevate collaboration, including German business enthusiasm for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement.





Beyond defence, the partnership encompasses trade, technology, green energy, and innovation, with frameworks like the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership guiding climate action and sustainable development goals.





Both nations support UN Security Council reforms under the G4 framework and align on Indo-Pacific dynamics, while advancing digital cooperation through initiatives such as the Indo-German Digital Dialogue. These multifaceted ties reflect converging democratic values and strategic interests, promising sustained growth despite geopolitical divergences.

​

Based On ANI Report







