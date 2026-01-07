



Delhi-based Airober has been credited in early January 2026 social media updates with developing an indigenous flight controller for drones, marking a small but symbolically important addition to India’s push to localise core UAV avionics.





Public information so far is limited to brief announcements and promotional posts, with no detailed datasheets, software stack description, or independent bench/flight-test results yet in the open domain.





Airober positions itself as a drone solutions company headquartered in New Delhi, designing and manufacturing drones for multiple roles, including agriculture, logistics, photography and videography, and broader commercial applications.





Company profiles describe a small private outfit, founded in the early 2020s, with an 11–50-person team and an emphasis on innovation and tailored drone platforms, including work related to hydrogen-powered UAV concepts for longer-endurance missions.





Within this context, the reported indigenous flight controller appears to be aimed at reducing dependence on imported boards such as Cube, CUAV and similar foreign systems that currently dominate the Indian commercial and quasi-defence UAV space.





If Airober’s board matures into a robust product, it would align with a wider national pattern in which several Indian firms and individual developers are designing home-grown flight control hardware and firmware to support agriculture, logistics and surveillance drones under the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India push.





At present, however, there is no open technical detail on Airober’s controller architecture, such as processor class, sensor suite, I/O layout, supported communication buses, redundancy scheme, or whether it runs open PX4/ArduPilot derivatives or a proprietary stack.





Likewise, there is no publicly available evidence yet of third-party qualification, environmental testing, or regulatory clearances (for example, for use on DGCA-type certified platforms), so any assessment of performance and reliability has to remain cautious until more data emerge.





The development still has signalling value: it adds another name to the small but growing ecosystem of Indian flight controller efforts alongside other indigenous boards that have been showcased for agricultural and multi-role UAVs.





For now, Airober’s controller should be viewed as an encouraging prototype or early product announcement that, if backed by transparent specifications, rigorous trials and adoption on operational platforms, could meaningfully contribute to localising critical avionics in India’s drone sector.





