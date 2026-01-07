



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Indian diaspora in Luxembourg City on Tuesday, expressing strong confidence that 2026 will witness an upswing in India-Europe ties. He anticipated a greater investment of Indian time, energy, and attention in fostering these relations amid global volatility.





Jaishankar highlighted the current geopolitical landscape, marked by unpredictability and de-risking efforts by nations worldwide. He noted that countries are reassessing interests and forging deeper, more trustworthy partnerships, which is drawing India and the European Union closer.





Negotiations for a free-trade agreement between India and the EU have reached an advanced stage. The minister praised Luxembourg's goodwill, which he expects to play a key role in advancing this relationship, given its foundational position within the Union.





Discussions during the visit focused on promising sectors such as space and digital infrastructure. Jaishankar also touched on the upcoming AI Impact Summit hosted by India, emphasising a shared citizen-centric approach to technology with Luxembourg.





He foresaw significant developments in 2026, including a major business delegation from Luxembourg to India, more ministerial visits, and deeper interactions stemming from his meetings with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Grand Duke.





The Indian community in Luxembourg received effusive praise from Luxembourgese leaders for its strong integration and contributions. Jaishankar described the day as highly productive, underscoring Luxembourg's influential role in EU decision-making at a pivotal time for ramping up bilateral ties.





This visit reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with European nations, particularly as free-trade talks enter a decisive phase.





Based On ANI Report







