



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to further enhance the capabilities of the Pralay missile, a solid-propellant quasi-ballistic system designed for tactical surface-to-surface strikes.





Recent statements from DRDO Chief Dr. Samir V Kamat indicate that user trials will conclude in 2026, paving the way for induction into the Indian Armed Forces.





This development underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Production orders have already been placed with private firms such as TATA Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro, accelerating the shift from prototypes to serial production.





Pralay boasts a range of up to 500 km, exceeding Mach 5 speeds with mid-course atmospheric manoeuvres and a steep Mach 4 terminal dive. These features sharply reduce interceptor reaction times, stressing enemy point-defence systems and enhancing survivability.





A key milestone was achieved in late 2025 with a successful salvo launch of two missiles from a single mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The trial validated rapid multiple strikes, launcher reloading efficiency, and flight stability under simulated combat conditions.





Developed by the Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, alongside other DRDO labs and industry partners like Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, Pralay integrates advanced guidance systems. It features an Inertial Navigation System (INS) augmented by a radio frequency seeker for high precision.





The missile supports modular warheads, including anti-armour options for penetrating rolled homogeneous armour and explosive reactive armour, penetration-cum-blast types for bunkers, and pre-fragmentation warheads for high-lethality zones. Day-and-night operations are enabled by a dual-channel seeker and two-way data link for post-launch updates.





Canisterisation allows launch preparation in under 30 minutes, facilitating shoot-and-scoot tactics essential for frontline survivability. Ongoing enhancements focus on extended-range variants and integration with unmanned aerial vehicles for real-time targeting.





Night trials and electronic counter-countermeasure tests have been completed successfully, with army proving grounds slated for early 2026 user trials. These efforts address challenges like missile defence countermeasures and joint-service interoperability.





Integrated into brigade-level formations, Pralay will complement systems such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Pinaka rocket launchers. It draws technological lessons from the Prithvi and Agni series, refining solid-fuel propulsion for reliable thrust.





By mid-2026, initial squadrons are expected to reach operational readiness, achieving full operational capability within 18-24 months. This positions Pralay as a cornerstone of India's tactical strike capabilities amid evolving regional threats.





The system's quasi-ballistic trajectory and manoeuvrability make it ideal for saturation attacks on hardened targets like airfields and command centres. Its 500-1,000 kg conventional payload offers flexibility for diverse missions.





DRDO's maturation in hypersonic and manoeuvring munitions is evident here, bolstering India's deterrence posture. Private sector involvement signals a robust indigenous ecosystem for future upgrades.





As geopolitical tensions persist in South Asia, Pralay enhances quick-reaction conventional strikes, reducing reliance on imports. Successful trials affirm its accuracy, manoeuvrability, and terminal performance.





Future roadmaps include networked firing modes and simulations for complex scenarios. These steps ensure Pralay remains adaptable to emerging threats like advanced air defences.





DRDO's enhancements transform Pralay into a versatile, high-precision asset, strengthening India's strategic depth.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







