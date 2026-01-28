



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO scientists on Tuesday for their pivotal contributions to bolstering India's strategic capabilities through indigenous developments in tanks, missiles, and rocket systems.





Speaking in New Delhi, he highlighted the agency's transformative role in the nation's defence landscape, particularly amid the push for self-reliance.





Singh specifically praised the effective deployment of DRDO technologies during Operation Sindoor last year, where systems such as the D-4 anti-drone system, smart anti-airfield weapon, and Akash air defence system proved critical on the battlefield. These successes underscore DRDO's growing integration into operational scenarios, enhancing India's tactical edge.





However, the minister urged scientists to cultivate a greater "appetite for risk" in research. He emphasised that nations which think, decide, and deploy technology swiftly maintain a decisive advantage, positioning DRDO at the forefront of this paradigm.





To accelerate progress, Singh advocated closer collaboration with public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private entities. He advised sharing knowledge beyond conventional domains, proposing the establishment of a dedicated wing within DRDO focused on high-risk ventures where success probabilities appear low but potential rewards historic.





The minister stressed compressing timelines across the development cycle—from research to prototype, testing, and eventual deployment. He asserted that timely induction into the armed forces must serve as the paramount benchmark for success.





In a nod to the blistering pace of technological evolution, Singh warned that innovations deemed cutting-edge today could obsolesce within four to five years. He reframed Darwinian logic for the modern battlefield, advocating "survival of the fastest" over mere "survival of the fittest."





Reflecting on DRDO's evolution, Singh noted its expansion from 10 laboratories at inception to 45 today, crediting this growth with elevating India to global standards in defence self-reliance. The organisation's advancements have been instrumental in the rapid overhaul of the defence sector.





Recent milestones illustrate this momentum. DRDO has intensified testing of advanced weaponry, conducting multiple trials in a compressed 40-day window to fortify deterrence. This includes successive firings of Pralay quasi-ballistic missiles and India's inaugural long-range hypersonic missile with a 1,500 km reach in December last year.





Further progress came this month with a successful ground test of the scramjet combustor for a hypersonic cruise missile, signalling strides towards next-generation propulsion technologies.





Ankathi Raju, director of DRDO's Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), provided updates on the Akash air defence system's upgrades. The original version, with a 25 km range, stands inducted into the Army and Air Force, having excelled in Operation Sindoor.





Akash-Prime maintains the 25 km range but introduces enhancements for high-altitude operations, expanding its versatility across diverse terrains. The most advanced iteration, Akash-NG, extends reach to 50 km, with user trials now complete and induction on the horizon.





These developments align with India's broader indigenisation drive under initiatives like Make in India, reducing import dependence while fostering innovation. Singh's directives aim to propel DRDO towards even bolder pursuits, ensuring India remains ahead in an era of disruptive defence technologies.





Agencies







