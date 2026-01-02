



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked its 68th anniversary on 1 January 2026 with significant announcements highlighting India's strides towards self-reliance in defence.





Chairman Samir V Kamat addressed the DRDO fraternity at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi, with the event streamed live across all organisation laboratories. He emphasised that DRDO's efforts have delivered a quantum jump to the nation's pursuit of self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Sanjay Seth visited DRDO headquarters, reviewing 2025 achievements and 2026 targets. Singh praised DRDO's weapon systems for their decisive role in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorists following the Pahalgam attack. He noted the organisation's crucial contribution to Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, aimed at providing comprehensive air defence for vital installations over the next decade.





A landmark achievement in 2025 saw 22 Acceptances of Necessity (AoN) approved by the Defence Acquisition Council and Services Procurement Board for DRDO-developed systems worth ₹1.30 lakh crore.





This figure represents the highest value in any single year in history, with production set for manufacture by Indian industries. AoN serves as the initial step in the procurement process, paving the way for induction into the armed forces.





Notable systems receiving AoN include the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), Conventional Ballistic Missile System, and Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System 'Anant Shastra'. Others encompass the Long Range Air-to-Surface Supersonic Cruise Missile (LRASSCM), Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS) MK-2, and Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) ASTRA MK-2.





Additional approvals cover the Anti-Tank Nag Missile System (Tracked) MK-2, Advanced Light Weight Torpedo, Processor-based Moored Mine-Next Generation (PBMM NG), Air-borne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) MK-1A, Mountain Radars, and Full Mission Simulator for TEJAS MK-1A.





In parallel, 11 contracts worth ₹26,000 crore were signed with DRDO production partners. These include the Nag Missile System, Ashwini Low Level Transportable Radar, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR), and Electronic Warfare Suite for Mi-17 V5 Helicopter. Further contracts involve Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1, High Explosive Pre-Fragmented (HEPF) MK-1 (Enhanced) for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, Infantry Foot Bridge Floating, Wargaming System, Automatic Chemical Agent Detector & Alarm (ACADA), and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





DRDO also inducted a substantial number of its products into Central Armed Police Forces, police forces, and the National Disaster Response Force during 2025.





Chairman Kamat highlighted several systems delivered, inducted, or handed over to users, underscoring collaborative progress with defence ecosystem stakeholders. He urged focus on next-generation domains such as cyber security, space, and artificial intelligence to address futuristic challenges.





User evaluation trials completed or nearing completion in 2025 include the Surface-to-Surface Missile 'Pralay', Surface-to-Air Missile Akash-NG, and Guided Extended Range Rocket 'Pinaka'. Others comprise Advanced Light Weight Torpedo, Integrated Combat Suits for Submarines, Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ER-ASR), Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Electronic Warfare Systems for Plains & Deserts, Border Surveillance System (BOSS), Software Defined Radio for Indian Army, and CBRN Water Purification System.





Systems in various development trial stages feature the Indian Light Tank, Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile, and Short Range Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR).





Additional ongoing efforts include Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, Air-to-Surface Missile Rudram-2, UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3, Cannon Launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile for MBT Arjun, Long Range Glide Bomb 'Gaurav', Long Range Radar, VHF Surveillance Radar, High Power Microwave System, Medium Range Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rockets, On Board Oxygen Generating System-centric Integrated Life Support System on TEJAS, and Automatic Fire Protection System in Dornier-228 Aircraft.





Kamat expressed optimism that most systems under user trials or final developmental stages would gain user acceptance in 2026 for induction. DRDO has facilitated industry partnerships through 2,201 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technologies (LAToT), with 245 signed in 2025 alone. The organisation opened test facilities to private industries and Defence Public Sector Undertakings, conducting over 4,000 tests in 2025.





Further, 15 DRDO-Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence advanced translational research, sanctioning 66 projects worth ₹228 crore in 2025, engaging 214 researchers across 65 institutes. This brings the total to 341 projects costing ₹1,218 crore with 1,255 researchers involved. Kamat underscored DRDO's R&D as a catalyst for defence manufacturing industry growth, aligning with broader reforms and private sector integration.





