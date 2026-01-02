



The Indian government has accorded 22 Acceptances of Necessity (AoN) for DRDO-developed defence systems, valued at approximately ₹1.30 lakh crore, marking the highest such approvals in a single year.





These systems are slated for manufacture by Indian industries, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision for self-reliance in defence. DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat described this as a "quantum jump" in India's defence capabilities, noting over 4,000 tests conducted for private industries and DPSUs in 2025.





An Acceptance of Necessity represents the initial formal authorisation in India's defence procurement process, following the definition of Services Qualitative Requirements (SQR) by the armed forces. Granted by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by the Defence Minister, it confirms the military's need for specific equipment, availability of budget, and outlines details like quantity, cost estimate, and procurement category. Only after AoN can subsequent steps, such as issuing Requests for Proposal (RFPs) and negotiations, proceed.





Among the approved systems, the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) integrates Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM), Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles, and laser-based Directed Energy Weapons, managed by a centralised command centre.





The quick reaction surface-to-air missile system 'Anant Shastra', also known as QRSAM, enables rapid interception with radar homing guidance and warhead detonation at medium ranges. This system has undergone successful live warhead tests, validating its subsystems.





The Long-Range Air-to-Surface Supersonic Cruise Missile (LRASSCM) provides extended strike capabilities for air platforms, complementing systems like BrahMos. The Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) ASTRA MK-2 enhances fighter aircraft engagement beyond line-of-sight, developed indigenously by DRDO.





The Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS) MK-2 employs radars, electro-optical sensors, jammers, and 10 kW lasers to neutralise UAVs up to 2 km, doubling prior ranges.





Further approvals cover the anti-tank Nag missile system (Tracked) MK-2, designed for high-accuracy strikes against armoured targets from NAMICA platforms, with completed developmental trials. An advanced lightweight torpedo targets submarines, succeeding earlier TAL Shyena variants and integrable with systems like SMART. The processor-based moored mine-next generation (PBMM NG) offers upgraded naval mine warfare capabilities.





The Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) MK-1A bolsters aerial surveillance, while mountain radars provide 3D tracking in high-altitude terrains for enhanced border monitoring. A full mission simulator for the TEJAS MK-1A supports pilot training with advanced avionics, network-centric features, and helmet-mounted displays. A conventional ballistic missile system rounds out the diverse arsenal.





These AoNs underscore DRDO's pivotal role in indigenous innovation, with all production to occur domestically via public and private partnerships. The approvals, cleared by DAC and Services Procurement Board in 2025, propel strategic enhancements across air, land, sea, and counter-UAV domains. By prioritising 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' categories, India reduces import dependence and fosters a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Agencies





