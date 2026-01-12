



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone with the successful flight-test of its Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), featuring top-attack capability. This third-generation "fire and forget" missile was trialled against a moving target, underscoring its readiness for induction into the Indian Army.





The test took place on 11 January at the KK Ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. It was executed by DRDO's Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad, validating the missile's performance in realistic combat scenarios.





Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, the MPATGM incorporates an Imaging Infrared (IIR) homing seeker for precision guidance. This seeker ensures day-and-night operational efficacy, allowing the missile to lock onto and pursue targets irrespective of lighting conditions.





The system also features an all-electric control actuation mechanism, enhancing reliability and reducing mechanical failures. A sophisticated fire control system integrates seamlessly with the missile, enabling rapid target acquisition and launch.





At its core lies a tandem warhead, engineered to penetrate the reactive armour of modern main battle tanks before detonating in the main armour. This top-attack profile exploits the typically thinner upper armour of armoured vehicles, maximising lethality.





Propulsion is provided by a high-thrust motor developed indigenously, delivering the necessary speed and range for man-portable operations. Complementing these is a high-performance sighting system, which offers operators clear visuals and stabilised aiming even in dynamic battlefield environments.





Development of these components involved collaboration across multiple DRDO facilities. Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad led seeker and guidance integration, while Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh refined the warhead design.





High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune contributed advanced propellants, ensuring compact yet powerful performance suitable for infantry use. Instruments Research and Development Establishment in Dehradun supplied the sighting and fire control technologies.





To mimic an enemy tank during the trial, a Thermal Target System from the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur was deployed. This simulated the infrared signature of a real armoured vehicle, providing a stringent test for the IIR seeker's discrimination capabilities.





The trial confirmed the missile's ability to track, intercept, and neutralise the moving target with pinpoint accuracy. All parameters, from seeker lock-on to warhead detonation, met or exceeded design specifications.





Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited serve as the development-cum-production partners. Their involvement ensures scalable manufacturing, aligning with India's push for self-reliance in defence hardware.





Versatility defines the MPATGM's deployment options. It can launch from a lightweight tripod for dismounted infantry or from vehicle-mounted platforms, adapting to diverse terrains and tactical needs.





This success builds on prior MPATGM trials, addressing the Indian Army's requirement for a lightweight, shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon. Unlike older wire-guided systems, its fire-and-forget autonomy allows operators to seek cover immediately after launch, minimising exposure.





The missile's top-attack mode counters evolving threats from tanks like China's Type-99 or Al-Khalid, which feature advanced armour. Its portability—under 20 kg total weight—makes it ideal for mechanised infantry and special forces.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievement, congratulating DRDO, its industry partners, and the project team. He highlighted it as a pivotal stride in fortifying Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India's self-reliance initiative in defence manufacturing.





Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, affirmed that the missile precisely struck the target. This paves the way for user trials and eventual induction, potentially within the next fiscal year.





Induction of the MPATGM will enhance the Army's anti-armour inventory alongside systems like the Nag missile. It addresses gaps in man-portable capabilities, reducing dependence on imported alternatives such as the US Javelin or European Spike.





Production scaling by Bharat Dynamics will leverage existing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhanur. Bharat Electronics will supply integrated launchers and sights, fostering a robust domestic supply chain.





Technologically, the MPATGM exemplifies DRDO's maturation in infrared imaging and tandem warheads. Lessons from this programme will inform future projects, including the Advanced Technology Vessel and next-generation missiles.





The MPATGM trial reinforces DRDO's track record in indigenous weaponry. It signals a maturing ecosystem capable of delivering battlefield-ready solutions, securing India's strategic autonomy in an era of hybrid threats.











