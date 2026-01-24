



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a significant step forward in countering the growing threat of drone swarms with the unveiling of a novel ground-based high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapon.





This innovative system, meticulously developed by DRDO’s Microwave Tube Research and Development Centre (MTRDC) in Bangalore, represents a leap in electronic warfare technology tailored to neutralise hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) en masse.





The weapon was showcased as a detailed scale model during the prestigious 2026 International Conference on Electronic Warfare, which convened from 20 to 22 January in a prominent global defence forum.





Initiated back in 2019, the project has progressed rapidly through developmental phases and now stands at an advanced testing stage, demonstrating real-world efficacy against small commercial quadcopter drones.





Notably, the system has proven capable of disabling platforms akin to the DJI Phantom series—widely used in both civilian and adversarial contexts—at impressive ranges extending up to one kilometre.





DRDO scientists employed high-power microwave pulses to overwhelm and disrupt the electronic systems of these drones, causing immediate failure in flight controls, navigation, and communication links without physical projectiles.





This non-kinetic approach offers distinct advantages over traditional missile-based interceptors, including lower costs per engagement, minimal collateral damage, and the ability to tackle multiple targets simultaneously within the microwave beam’s footprint.





As drone swarms become a staple in modern asymmetric warfare—evident in recent conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East—such directed energy solutions are pivotal for India’s layered air defence architecture.





The Indian military has faced escalating UAV threats along its borders, particularly from low-cost, off-the-shelf drones deployed by non-state actors and state adversaries alike.





In response, DRDO’s HPM system integrates seamlessly with existing counter-drone ecosystems, such as laser-based effectors and radar-jamming suites already under induction by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Current trials have validated the weapon’s performance under varied environmental conditions, including high humidity and dust prevalent in India’s operational theatres like the deserts of Rajasthan and the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir.





Looking ahead, DRDO has set an ambitious target to enhance the effective kill range to five kilometres by the end of 2026, leveraging advancements in microwave source efficiency and beam focusing technologies.





This range extension will demand innovations in power generation, possibly incorporating compact gyrotrons or magnetrons refined at MTRDC, alongside improved thermal management to sustain prolonged engagements.





The Bangalore-based centre, a hub for vacuum electron devices, brings decades of expertise from projects like radar transmitters for Tejas fighters and missile seekers, underscoring its pivotal role in indigenous defence electronics.





India’s broader counter-drone program aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising self-reliance amid global supply chain disruptions and export restrictions on critical technologies.





Collaborations with private firms under the Development-cum-Production Partner model could accelerate fielding, mirroring successes with systems like the Akash missile and BrahMos cruise missile.





Once operational, the HPM weapon will bolster India’s electronic warfare posture, deterring swarm attacks on high-value assets such as forward airbases, naval vessels, and critical infrastructure. International interest is anticipated, given the system’s scalability for export markets facing similar threats, potentially enhancing DRDO’s global footprint alongside products like the Pinaka rocket launcher.





Successful neutralisation at one kilometre already outpaces many kinetic interceptors in cost-effectiveness, with each microwave pulse costing fractions of a missile round.





The 2026 conference unveiling signals DRDO’s confidence, drawing attention from global primes like Raytheon and Thales, who have pursued similar HPM programs such as the US CHAMP and European directed energy trials.





For India, this development reinforces its strategic autonomy in emerging domains, complementing hypersonic pursuits and AI-integrated battle networks. As testing culminates, user trials with the tri-services are slated for late 2026, paving the way for induction into active inventories by 2028.





This HPM system not only counters today’s drone menace but positions India at the forefront of next-generation warfare paradigms.





Based On Republic World Report







