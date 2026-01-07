



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 7 January 2026, conveying New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel.





The leaders exchanged views on the regional situation, discussing ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the coming year.





In a post on X, PM Modi described Netanyahu as a friend and reaffirmed their shared resolve to combat terrorism with greater determination.





This marks the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the start of 2026. Their previous call on 11 December 2025 reviewed bilateral progress and reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.





During that earlier discussion, PM Modi expressed India's support for a lasting peace in the Middle East, including the Gaza Peace Plan, while both condemned terrorism unequivocally.





The latest call occurs amid Netanyahu's indication that the second phase of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire could commence shortly, despite Hamas claims of Israeli violations.





Netanyahu's office is coordinating with Indian authorities to reschedule his postponed December visit to India, affirming strong bilateral ties and confidence in India's security under PM Modi's leadership.





Based On ANI Report







