



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has called for unwavering global solidarity against terrorism during bilateral talks with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, in New Delhi.





Jaishankar stressed that both India and Spain have suffered from terrorist acts, making collaboration essential in an era of profound global shifts. He declared that the world must exhibit zero tolerance towards terrorism, underscoring the urgency of joint efforts on this shared challenge.





In a gesture of solidarity, Jaishankar extended heartfelt condolences over the tragic train accident in Cordoba on 18 January, which claimed at least 40 lives. The crash occurred around 7:30 pm local time when a train from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with an oncoming service from Madrid to Huelva, carrying roughly 500 passengers in total.





Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow for the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.





Turning to bilateral ties, he highlighted the warm relations grounded in shared democratic values, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order.





Regular high-level exchanges have steadily bolstered political engagement between the two nations.





This year, 2026, marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, coinciding with the Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence. Jaishankar noted their joint launch of the Dual Year's logo, chosen from over 1,900 competition entries, praising the effort behind it.





India's human-centric approach to AI, which prioritises inclusivity, responsibility, and ethics, aligns closely with Europe's stance, he observed.





The nation will host the AI Impact Summit next month, and the Dual Year is expected to foster deeper institutional and industry collaborations.





On defence, Jaishankar pointed to expanding cooperation, including the Airbus-TATA C-295 Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, inaugurated by leaders in October 2024. The first 'Made in India' C-295 aircraft is slated to emerge from the facility before September 2026, symbolising resilient manufacturing prowess.





Economic ties form a key pillar, with Spain ranking among India's top EU trade partners; bilateral goods trade has surpassed $8 billion recently.





Spanish firms have established a strong footprint in India across infrastructure, renewables, urban mobility, engineering, water management, and smart cities. Indian companies, meanwhile, thrive in Spain within IT, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components, with vast potential for further expansion.





Cultural bonds enrich the partnership, evidenced by the popularity of yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian heritage in Spain. Conversely, interest in Spanish language and culture is surging in India, nurturing profound people-to-people connections.





Tourism is burgeoning as a vital link, with commitments to enhance mobility, educational exchanges, and institutional ties.





