



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed profound gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for hosting her as the chief guest at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on 26 January 2026.





In a heartfelt post on X, von der Leyen highlighted the ideological alignment between Europe and India as the world's largest democracies, united in their resolve to forge a new global order.





"Thank you for hosting us on Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu. Thank you very much for your warm welcome," she wrote. "Europe and India are the world's largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights."





The celebrations at Kartavya Path showcased India's military prowess and cultural diversity, culminating in a grand parade that drew international attention.





A striking feature was the prominent display of the European Union flag alongside those of the EU Military Staff and maritime missions ATALANTA and ASPIDES, symbolising deepening security ties





Von der Leyen noted this as "a powerful symbol of our deepening security cooperation," which she said would reach a milestone the following day with the signing of a landmark Security and Defence Partnership.





Describing her role as chief guest as "the honour of a lifetime," she emphasised India's pivotal role on the world stage. "A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure," she affirmed in another X post.





The event also saw the presence of European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, underscoring high-level European commitment to bilateral relations.





Following the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adhered to tradition by strolling along Kartavya Path, waving enthusiastically to the gathered spectators who had braved the winter morning to witness the spectacle.





President Murmu, accompanied by von der Leyen and da Costa, was escorted by the President's Bodyguard—known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'—back to Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial departure that blended Indian pageantry with European diplomacy.





This Republic Day marked a significant elevation in India-EU ties, building on prior summits and trade agreements amid shared concerns over global supply chains, climate action, and strategic autonomy.





The forthcoming Security and Defence Partnership is expected to encompass joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and collaboration on emerging technologies like cybersecurity and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.





India's invitation to von der Leyen reflects a strategic pivot towards Europe as a counterbalance to traditional partnerships, especially in defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.





Historical precedents include French President Emmanuel Macron's chief guest role in 2024, but von der Leyen's visit stands out for its focus on institutional EU-India linkages rather than bilateral ties.





The parade itself featured advanced indigenous systems from DRDO and HAL, such as the TEJAS MK-1A fighter and Akash-NG missile, which likely impressed the European delegation amid ongoing talks for defence co-production.





Cultural elements, from folk dances to tableaux depicting India's space achievements via ISRO, reinforced the narrative of a rising multipolar power.





As the ink dries on the new pact, analysts anticipate enhanced EU involvement in India's aerospace sector, potentially including collaborations on next-generation fighters and satellite constellations. Von der Leyen's remarks resonate with India's vision of a multipolar world order, where democracies collaborate to address challenges from authoritarian influences.





This visit not only commemorates Republic Day but signals a new chapter in transcontinental solidarity, promising mutual prosperity in an uncertain geopolitical landscape.





Based On ANI Report







