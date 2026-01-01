



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a pivotal achievement on 31 December 2025, with the successful salvo launch of two Pralay missiles from a single platform off the Odisha coast. This user evaluation trial underscored the missile's precision, reliability, and operational readiness, reinforcing India's strides in indigenous weaponry.





The test occurred at approximately 10:30 hours from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. Both missiles were fired in quick succession from the same launcher, demonstrating the system's capability for rapid, multi-missile deployment—a critical feature for modern battlefield scenarios.





Tracking sensors meticulously monitored the flight paths, confirming that each missile adhered precisely to its designated trajectory. All predefined flight objectives were met without deviation, validating the advanced guidance and control mechanisms embedded within the Pralay system.





Terminal events, including impact accuracy, were corroborated through telemetry data captured by specialised ships positioned near the designated impact zones in the Bay of Bengal. This multi-layered verification process highlighted the robustness of DRDO's testing infrastructure.





The Pralay missile, developed entirely indigenously, represents a surface-to-surface, solid-fuelled weapon with a range exceeding 150 kilometres. Its quasi-ballistic trajectory and high-speed manoeuvrability render it highly effective against enemy air defences, filling a vital gap in India's tactical strike arsenal.





Pralay is classified as a quasi-ballistic missile due to its hybrid flight profile that blends ballistic and maneuvering characteristics. Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow a fixed, predictable parabolic trajectory after boost phase, Pralay flies a lower, depressed path within the atmosphere while incorporating mid-flight maneuvers.

Pralay maintains a flatter trajectory than standard ballistic missiles, powered throughout by a solid-propellant rocket motor without coasting on unpowered free fall. This allows it to evade detection and interception by enemy air defences through evasive path changes.





This salvo launch builds on prior successful trials, including single firings in 2021 and 2022, which already proved the missile's lethality against hardened targets. The latest demonstration elevates its technology readiness level, paving the way for full-scale induction into the Indian Army.





Strategic experts view this milestone as a testament to India's self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Pralay's development sidesteps import dependencies, enhancing deterrence along volatile borders, particularly in the context of South Asian geopolitics.





The trial's success also spotlights DRDO's collaboration with production partners like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which fabricated the canisterised launcher. This public-private synergy ensures scalable manufacturing, crucial for equipping multiple army regiments.





From a technical standpoint, the Pralay incorporates ring laser gyro-based navigation for mid-course corrections and advanced seekers for terminal precision. Its ability to perform high manoeuvres evades interception, making it a potent counter to adversary missile defence networks.





The Odisha coast has long served as DRDO's premier testing ground, with its vast sea range accommodating high-risk launches safely. The 31 December event joins a lineage of triumphs, from Agni series validations to recent Akash-NG firings, cementing Chandipur's role in national security.





User evaluation trials like this one involve end-users, such as army personnel, to assess real-world integration. Their endorsement confirms the missile's compatibility with existing mobile launchers and command systems, streamlining deployment timelines.





This development arrives amid heightened regional tensions, bolstering India's conventional strike options without escalating to strategic levels. The Pralay's tactical range complements longer-range systems like BrahMos, offering flexible response paradigms.





Key Features



Cannisterised for road-mobile launchers, enabling quick "shoot-and-scoot" operations and reduced maintenance. Carries versatile conventional warheads: 350-700 kg high-explosive fragmentation, penetration-cum-blast, or runway denial submunitions with up to 100-meter kill radius. Quasi-ballistic trajectory with low-altitude manoeuvres makes it hard to intercept, comparable to Russia's Iskander or China's Dong Feng-12.

Specifications Comparison





Pralay, Russia's Iskander (9K720), and China's DF-12 (CSS-X-15) are all short-range quasi-ballistic missiles designed for high-precision tactical strikes with manoeuvrable trajectories to evade defences.





Parameter Pralay (India) Iskander-M (Russia) DF-12 (China) Range (km) 150-500 ​ 500 ​ 280-420 Speed (Mach) Terminal: 6.1 ​ 6-7 ​ Hypersonic (Estimated) ​Warhead (kg) 350-1000 ​ 480-800 ​ 400-480 Length (m) 7.5-11 ​ 7.3 ​ 7.3-7.8 Diameter (m) 0.42-0.75 ​ 0.92 ​ 0.75-0.92 Launch Weight (kg) ~5000 ​ 3800-4615 ​ 4010 CEP (m) <10 td=""> 5-30 ​ 30-50 Propulsion Solid, two-stage ​ Solid, single-stage ​ Solid, single-stage Guidance Inertial, GPS, MaRV ​ Inertial, optical ​ Inertial, Beidou, GPS ​Warhead Types Conventional ​ Conventional/nuclear ​ Conventional (HE, cluster)





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO teams via official channels, emphasising the trial's implications for operational superiority. Such endorsements often precede accelerated procurement, with serial production contracts anticipated soon.





Economically, the Pralay programme exemplifies cost-effective innovation. Indigenous components reduce lifecycle expenses compared to foreign analogues like Russia's Iskander, freeing resources for next-generation R&D.





Looking ahead, DRDO eyes variants with extended ranges up to 400 kilometres and integration with unmanned platforms. These evolutions could redefine short-range precision strikes, aligning with India's multi-domain warfare doctrines.





The salvo launch's flawless execution dispels any lingering doubts about the system's salvo mode reliability, a make-or-break factor for saturation attacks. Telemetry insights will now inform software tweaks for even greater autonomy.





In the broader canvas of 2025 defence milestones, this trial stands alongside hypersonic vehicle tests and TEJAS MK-1A inductions, painting a picture of accelerated modernisation. India's arsenal grows not just in quantity but in qualitative lethality.





International observers note the Pralay's parallels with global systems like China's DF-15, yet its home-grown ethos underscores strategic autonomy. Export potential, though secondary, could emerge post-induction, boosting defence diplomacy.





Pralay fills the gap between BrahMos cruise missiles and longer-range systems, targeting enemy airbases, command centers, radars, and logistics up to 500 km deep. Both Indian Army and Air Force have granted Acceptance of Necessity, positioning it for phased induction into frontline units and bolstering non-nuclear deterrence under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It showcased at Republic Day 2025 preparations, enhancing India's tactical flexibility against regional threats.





As the new year dawns, this achievement galvanises India's defence ecosystem. From engineers at Hyderabad's RCI to strategists in Delhi, the Pralay saga embodies resolve, innovation, and foresight in safeguarding sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







