



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading defence public sector undertaking, has secured a significant contract from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the design and development of an advanced Aquatic-Aerial System.





This innovative platform combines the capabilities of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), enabling seamless transitions between aerial flight and submerged operations.





The collaboration marks a pivotal step in enhancing India's maritime surveillance and reconnaissance prowess.





BDL emerged victorious in a competitive tender process, clearing the technical evaluation alongside Aquaarix Autonomous Systems. Subsequently, BDL was declared the lowest bidder (L-1) with a winning bid of ₹69,15,272, underscoring its cost-effectiveness and technical competence. This development positions BDL to lead the prototyping and integration phases in partnership with NSTL.





The Aquatic-Aerial System represents a paradigm shift in dual-domain unmanned technology, departing from conventional single-medium platforms. Engineered for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, it supports covert underwater operations transitioning to aerial reconnaissance without dedicated separate assets. Its versatility proves invaluable for the Indian Navy in multifaceted maritime scenarios.





Key attributes include stealth features to minimise radar, acoustic, and infrared signatures across both domains, drawing on NSTL's expertise in low-observable designs. Integrated sonar imaging systems, akin to those in NSTL's High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV), facilitate high-resolution underwater mapping, obstacle avoidance, and target detection even in turbid waters. Modular payloads allow customisation for missions such as anti-submarine warfare (ASW), mine countermeasures (MCM), or oceanographic surveys.





The system's communication architecture incorporates acoustic modems for underwater links, alongside ultra-high frequency (UHF), C-band, and satellite communication (SATCOM) for aerial modes, validated in HEAUV lake trials in March 2025. Navigation relies on NavIC and GPS for precise autonomous operations in contested environments. Electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) cameras and X-band radars further bolster surface and aerial ISR capabilities.





This project aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting indigenous defence innovation and self-reliance. NSTL's proven track record with systems like the Varunastra heavyweight torpedo and Shyena lightweight torpedo instils confidence in overcoming challenges such as power optimisation for endurance and flawless air-water transitions. Potential synergies with partners like Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) could expedite deployment.





For the Indian Navy, the platform expands operational flexibility, enabling launches from submarines for hybrid missions that evade detection while delivering real-time intelligence.





It addresses gaps in cross-domain ISR, vital amid rising maritime threats in the Indian Ocean Region. Successful realisation could pave the way for swarm operations or integration with manned assets, fortifying national security.





BDL's selection as L-1 not only validates its expanding role beyond missiles into unmanned systems but also highlights efficient public-private collaboration in defence R&D. With the contract now formalised as of late 2025, milestones in prototyping and trials are anticipated soon. This endeavour reinforces India's strategic push towards autonomous technologies for blue-water naval dominance.





