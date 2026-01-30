



The Guwahati Refinery, operated by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has emerged as a pivotal asset in India's defence logistics by exclusively supplying 19 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of Low Sulphur Low Aromatics Superior Kerosene Oil (LSLA SKO) to the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.





This specialised smokeless fuel was developed at the request of the Indian Army to provide warmth in extreme cold conditions without emitting smoke, a critical feature for troops in high-altitude border areas where visibility and stealth are paramount.





Guwahati Refinery's executive director, Sunil Kanti, highlighted during an interaction with senior journalists on 29 January 2026 that the refinery is among the few in India capable of producing LSLA SKO, making it the sole provider for this operation.





The research and development team at the refinery formulated this fuel, which adheres to stringent specifications: approximately 1 part per million (ppm) of sulphur—well below the permissible 10 ppm limit—2-3% aromatics against a 4% upper threshold, and a 30 mm smoke point.





In a remarkable display of efficiency, the refinery produced and dispatched the entire 19 TMT consignment within record time, transporting it to key transit hubs including Misamari, Siliguri, and Agra for onward delivery to army bases.





From Misamari, the fuel reached forward positions in Arunachal Pradesh; consignments via Siliguri supported troops in Sikkim; and supplies to Agra served units stationed in the harsh terrains of Ladakh.





Mr Kanti described this contribution as a matter of national pride, underscoring the refinery's integral role in the country's defence mechanism during Operation Sindoor, a significant military endeavour that has drawn a firm new red line against terrorism, as noted by Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor.





Established as India's first public sector refinery in January 1962 with an initial capacity of 0.75 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), Guwahati Refinery has grown steadily, reaching 1.2 MMTPA following enhancements in 2023.





Its crude oil inputs now blend local and imported sources, with around 40% from Assam fields and 60% imported via Paradip and Barauni, reflecting shifts in domestic supply priorities after the rise of Numaligarh Refinery, which claims precedence alongside Digboi.





This diversification ensures operational resilience amid fluctuating local crude availability, allowing the refinery to meet both civilian and strategic demands reliably.





Looking ahead, the refinery is constructing a 90 kilotonne per annum (KTPA) Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU), slated for commissioning by May 2026, which will produce reformate—a low-sulphur, high-octane gasoline component—from naphtha.





Currently, such reformate is imported from other refineries, but the CRU will render Guwahati self-sufficient in gasoline production, enhancing its contribution to India's fuel security and reducing import dependence.





This development aligns with broader national goals of indigenous manufacturing and energy independence, particularly vital for defence applications where supply chain vulnerabilities could prove costly.





The LSLA SKO success story exemplifies how public sector units like Guwahati Refinery are adapting to military needs through innovation, bridging the gap between civilian energy infrastructure and frontline operational requirements.





In high-altitude warfare, smokeless fuels minimise detection risks from thermal signatures or visible plumes, offering tactical advantages in contested border regions prone to extreme weather.





Operation Sindoor's reliance on this fuel highlights the growing integration of specialised refineries into India's defence ecosystem, potentially setting a precedent for future procurements under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





As geopolitical tensions persist along northern frontiers, such capabilities underscore the strategic importance of refineries in Assam, a region central to both energy production and national security.





