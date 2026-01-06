



The recent killing of a 40‑year‑old Hindu shopkeeper, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, in Narsingdi near Dhaka, has intensified concern about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.





The incident occurred on Monday night at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila, where Mani ran a grocery shop and was present at his workplace when the attack took place.





According to residents and eyewitnesses cited by local media, a group of unidentified assailants arrived at his shop and launched a sudden, brutal assault. They reportedly used sharp weapons to attack him, inflicting severe injuries before fleeing the scene. The assault was so grave that Mani succumbed to his wounds while being rushed to hospital for urgent medical treatment.





Local reports note that this killing is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern. Mani’s death is the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within an 18‑day period.





This cluster of incidents has raised serious questions about rising insecurity, targeted violence, and the broader climate facing minority communities in the country.





For now, the focus remains on ongoing police investigations and the response of the Bangladeshi state. The coming days and weeks will be critical in determining whether the authorities can identify and prosecute those responsible, address the fears expressed by the Hindu community, and take visible steps to ensure that such acts of violence do not continue to occur with alarming regularity.





Based On ANI Report







