



Danish Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's renewed threats to seize Greenland, describing them as "deeply troubling and unacceptable".





He emphasised that such aggression against a loyal NATO ally like Denmark sets a dangerous precedent, warning that "if Denmark can be the target of such aggression, then no one is safe".





Jarlov dismissed claims of external threats to Greenland, particularly from China, as a "fake story". He noted China's lack of presence—no consulate, mining operations, ownership, or military footprint—arguing that the only real threat emanates from the United States itself.





Highlighting historical US military access under a 1951 agreement, Jarlov pointed out that American forces have scaled back dramatically from 15,000 troops to just 150, undermining justifications for intervention. "There are no threats against Greenland... no hostility", he asserted, rejecting notions of Russian or Chinese missile risks cited by US Vice President JD Vance.





In an exclusive ANI interview, Jarlov expressed hope that India would back Denmark, stressing "important principles at stake" amid escalating rhetoric. He warned that a US attack could trigger a "disastrous" NATO conflict, with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen echoing that it might end the alliance.





Denmark remains resolute, with Jarlov affirming readiness to defend Greenland despite military disparities, underscoring Greenlanders' clear rejection of becoming American citizens.





Based On ANI Video Report







