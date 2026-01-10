



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Friday that Uttar Pradesh has become a pivotal hub for defence manufacturing, with investments exceeding ₹34,000 crore poured into its six defence corridor nodes. This development signals a robust push towards India's self-reliance in producing weapons and ammunition.





Speaking after inaugurating Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Lucknow, Singh emphasised that India no longer relies on foreign nations for weapons, missiles, or defence equipment. These critical items are now produced domestically, with Uttar Pradesh playing a starring role.





The event saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh highlighted the defence corridor's expanse across Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot.





These nodes are actively manufacturing arms, ammunition, and components for fighter aircraft. Major companies have established production units here, bolstering the state's industrial footprint.





Singh revealed that investments totalling around ₹34,000 crore have already materialised in these corridor nodes. He praised the Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy for positioning the state as a powerhouse for large-scale defence production.





As the Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Singh noted the policy's ambition to draw massive investments over the next five years. It promises to generate employment for lakhs of young people, allowing them to secure jobs locally without migrating elsewhere.





A standout example is the BrahMos Aerospace factory in Lucknow, which produces BrahMos missiles. Their prowess was vividly demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, underscoring their strategic value.





Singh commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for swift land allotments and project clearances. He attributed the accelerated progress to the "double-engine" government's industry-friendly policies.





Once dismissed as a "BIMARU" state plagued by crime and mismanagement, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a national growth engine. New industries sprout regularly, contributing significantly to India's development narrative.





Improved law and order have fostered a secure environment for investors and residents alike. Singh stressed that while development falls under governmental duties, peace remains indispensable for prosperity.





The newly inaugurated Ashok Leyland plant aligns with Uttar Pradesh's goal of achieving a Rs 36 lakh crore gross state domestic product. Spanning a 70-acre campus, it was completed in just 18 months—far ahead of the 60-month timeline.





Once fully operational, the facility will churn out 20,500 electric vehicles annually. This ₹250 crore investment is poised to expand beyond ₹1,000 crore, spawning supply chains and jobs state wide.





Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for elevating India's global standing. The nation's voice now commands respect on international stages. He expressed optimism that Uttar Pradesh will propel India towards developed nation status by 2047. The state itself eyes a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.





Enhanced road connectivity and robust law enforcement were key factors in Ashok Leyland's choice of Uttar Pradesh. These elements have not only attracted investment but also promise sustained economic momentum.





This convergence of defence manufacturing and green mobility initiatives exemplifies Uttar Pradesh's evolving role in India's self-reliant future. The corridor's success story reflects broader national strides in indigenous technology and industrial growth.





Based On PTI Report







