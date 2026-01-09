



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stands at a pivotal juncture, with its remarkable achievements over the past decade setting exceptionally high expectations for the future. What began as a modest endeavour, famously involving the transport of rocket components on a bullock cart, has evolved into a powerhouse of reliable space access.





ISRO's rockets, particularly the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), have transformed multi-satellite launches into routine operations, providing consistent orbital insertion for diverse payloads.





This reliability extends to more ambitious feats. The successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon's south pole on 23 August 2023 marked India as the fourth nation to achieve lunar landing capability, joining an elite group. Just months later, on 6 January 2024, the Aditya-L1 solar observatory reached its halo orbit at the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, enhancing India's prowess in helio-physics.





International collaborations have further bolstered ISRO's reputation. In July 2025, the agency launched the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission aboard the LVM-3 rocket from Sriharikota.



This billion-dollar Earth-observation platform, designed for monitoring climate change, natural hazards, and ecosystem dynamics, exemplifies ISRO's growing role in global partnerships. More recently, the LVM3 M6 mission on 24 December 2025 successfully deployed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, underscoring sustained operational tempo despite challenges.





Yet, such consistent success inevitably elevates the bar. ISRO can no longer rest on early triumphs like flawless initial PSLV or GSLV launches. The agency now faces the cusp of transformative programmes: Gaganyaan for human spaceflight, Chandrayaan-4 for advanced lunar exploration, and the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) for heavy-lift capabilities. These demand not isolated victories but sustained institutional excellence.





ISRO's foremost challenge lies in executing increasingly complex missions amid parallel preparations. The GSLV Mk III, dubbed 'Bahubali' for its might, remains confined to the medium-lift category, with a payload capacity of around 4-10 tons to geostationary transfer orbit.





Transitioning to NGLV, targeting 30 tons to low-Earth orbit with reusability features, strains resources. In 2025, ISRO managed only five launches against Chairman V. Somanath's projection of eight, hampered by project delays and a pivot to high-profile endeavours.





This low cadence reveals structural bottlenecks. Private launch providers like Skyroot and Agnikul still rely heavily on ISRO's facilities, such as the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, precluding large-scale offloading. An anomaly in one mission—be it a test failure or supply chain snag—cascades across programmes, delaying satellite replenishments, science missions, and human-rated systems.





To mitigate this, ISRO requires enhanced integration capacity, additional test stands, robust industrial supply chains for structures and avionics, and resilient workflows. An internal prioritisation framework could prove vital, specifying which timelines may slip and why, while ring-fencing resources for research-and-development prototypes separate from operational vehicles. Building new industrial capacity, perhaps through partnerships with firms like TATA Advanced Systems or Larsen & Toubro, would distribute the load.





Ultimately, ISRO must evolve beyond being designer, integrator, and bottleneck for every mission. Delegating routine tasks to a maturing private sector would free it for frontier innovation, ensuring parallel programmes like Gaganyaan—now targeting crewed flights by late 2026—and Chandrayaan-4 advance without mutual interference.





A second hurdle emerges from India's liberalised space ecosystem, reformed since 2020 but lacking statutory clarity. The Indian Space Policy, IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) aimed to delineate roles: ISRO for research and advanced development, IN-SPACe for authorisation and promotion, NSIL for commercialisation. Yet, without a comprehensive national space law, these remain aspirational.





Critical gaps persist in authorisation, liability, insurance, and dispute resolution. Private entities hesitate to scale without legal certainty on orbital debris responsibilities or failure liabilities. IN-SPACe lacks binding authority, often deferring to ISRO as the default technical certifier and regulator.





This ambiguity burdens ISRO disproportionately. It faces ad hoc demands for certifications, test-stand bookings, or spectrum coordination—tasks better suited to a regulatory ecosystem. A commercial mission failure could trigger third-party claims, pulling ISRO in as the most capable state actor, despite its mandate for cutting-edge work.





A robust space law would safeguard all stakeholders. It would empower IN-SPACe with enforcement powers, insulate NSIL from undue risks, and shield ISRO from routine duties. By surviving political transitions, such legislation would foster long-term stability, attracting investment and enabling ISRO to focus on missions like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.





ISRO's third challenge is ecosystem-wide competitiveness in a global landscape dominated by frequent, partially reusable launches and rapid satellite production. Providers like SpaceX achieve dozens of flights annually with Falcon 9 reusability, slashing costs. India's NGLV, with its reusable first stage and high payload, acknowledges this shift towards economic viability and agility.





Achieving this demands production depth, advanced manufacturing (e.g., 3D-printed components), elevated qualification testing, and substantial capital. Yet, space sector investment plummeted in 2024 amid global headwinds and the long horizons of hardware development. IN-SPACe's Technology Adoption Fund seeks to bridge prototypes to scalable products, reducing import reliance on cryogenic engines or composites.





ISRO's political capital and public trust, earned through feats like NISAR, must now fuel institutional endurance. Success hinges on routine delivery of ambitious missions, unburdened by governance ambiguities. Liberalisation must lighten ISRO's load, not exacerbate it, by maturing regulation alongside engineering.





In parallel, transitioning to an industrial system requires synchronised advances in manufacturing, finance, and private participation. Early 2026 updates, including Gaganyaan's Test Vehicle DTV-D1 success and NGLV green propulsion tests, signal progress. Yet, only holistic maturation—integrating ISRO's ingenuity with a vibrant ecosystem—will position India as a sustained space leader.





