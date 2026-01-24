



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dramatically removed Bangladesh from the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for the tournament. Sources close to the matter revealed to NDTV that the decision was finalised on Saturday, with Scotland swiftly named as the replacement team.





This high-stakes showdown stems from Bangladesh's persistent concerns over playing in India. Earlier this week, the BCB requested that their matches be relocated to co-host Sri Lanka under the tournament's hybrid model. The ICC firmly rejected this plea and issued a stark 24-hour ultimatum: confirm participation or face exclusion.





Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor, Asif Nazrul, played a pivotal role in the impasse. He advised against travel, citing unspecified security risks, even as the ICC provided repeated assurances. This stance left the BCB in a bind, ultimately leading to their non-compliance.





Tensions boiled over when the BCB held a press conference in Dhaka announcing their position—before formally notifying the ICC. An anonymous ICC source described this as a "violation of protocol," underscoring the frustration within the governing body.





ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, convened in Dubai on Friday. Late that evening, they dispatched an email to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul. The message confirmed that Bangladesh had missed the deadline to respond officially, sealing their fate.





In an official statement released on Saturday, the ICC declared: "The ICC has announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026." It added that Bangladesh would no longer compete, owing to the BCB's refusal to adhere to the published schedule.





Sources emphasised the categorical nature of the rebuke. "They've been categorically told that they are being replaced," one ICC insider told NDTV, highlighting the swift and unyielding enforcement of the rules.





Scotland now steps into the spotlight for the showpiece event, which kicks off on 7 February across India and Sri Lanka. Their group-stage fixtures include clashes against West Indies on 7 February, Italy on 9 February, and England on 14 February—all in Kolkata. They wrap up the league phase against Nepal in Mumbai on 17 February.





This replacement injects fresh dynamics into Group A, pitting Scotland's Associate nation grit against Test heavyweights. Cricket observers note Scotland's growing prowess in T20 formats, having qualified via recent regional events.





The episode exposes deeper geopolitical frictions in international cricket, reminiscent of past India-Pakistan standoffs. Bangladesh's reluctance echoes ongoing regional sensitivities, though no explicit political motives were cited by the BCB.





For the ICC, the decision reinforces schedule integrity amid hybrid hosting arrangements designed to navigate such issues. Co-host Sri Lanka benefits indirectly, but the focus remains on uninterrupted play in India.





Bangladesh faces immediate repercussions beyond the tournament. Exclusion could impact their ICC funding, rankings, and future event qualifications, prompting introspection within the BCB.





Scotland, meanwhile, seizes a golden opportunity. Captain Richie Berrington's side will relish facing England and West Indies, potentially scripting an underdog tale in the 20-team extravaganza.





As the T20 World Cup 2026 looms, all eyes turn to whether this drama sparks broader discussions on travel protocols. The ICC's firm hand sends a clear message: participation demands adherence, no exceptions.





