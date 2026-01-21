



IN-SPACe, India's National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, has awarded a landmark ₹1,200 crore contract to a consortium led by Pixxel Space, alongside strategic partners PierSight, SatSure, and Dhruva Space.





This Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership (EO-PPP) initiative marks the nation's first fully indigenous, commercial satellite constellation designed, built, owned, and operated by private entities.





The agreement, announced in August 2025, aims to deploy 12 multi-sensor satellites over the next three to five years, integrating panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads for comprehensive Earth intelligence.





Pixxel Space, a Bengaluru-based innovator in hyperspectral imaging, leads the effort with its expertise in spacecraft manufacturing and advanced optical sensors. PierSight contributes sovereign SAR capabilities, specialising in maritime domain awareness through radar and AIS technologies, ensuring all-weather, day-night monitoring. SatSure brings artificial intelligence-driven geospatial analytics to transform raw satellite data into actionable decision intelligence, while Dhruva Space provides robust satellite platforms, launch integration, and mission operations support.





The constellation will deliver high-resolution data tailored for critical applications, including precision agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, climate monitoring, and national security.





By leveraging Indian-based launch, ground station, and data infrastructure, the project ensures data sovereignty and rapid deployment in phases to maintain service continuity.





This setup positions India among global leaders in space-powered solutions, fostering a self-reliant ecosystem for both domestic needs and international markets.





This PPP model exemplifies India's burgeoning private space sector, aligning with government reforms to encourage non-governmental participation since IN-SPACe's establishment. The consortium's complementary strengths—Pixxel's imaging prowess, PierSight's radar tech, SatSure's AI analytics, and Dhruva's platform reliability—create a versatile network unmatched in versatility. Industry leaders hailed the selection as a milestone, with Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed emphasising the partnership's depth in delivering national priorities.





Deployment begins with initial satellites within the next few years, scaling to full operational capacity by 2028-2030, supported by over ₹1,200 crore in investments. The initiative not only boosts indigenous manufacturing but also accelerates innovation in AI-led data processing for real-time insights.





As India advances its space ambitions, this constellation will empower sectors from defence to environmental sustainability, solidifying private industry's role in strategic autonomy.





