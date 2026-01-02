



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a compelling address at the launch of IIT-Madras Global and the inaugural session of the institute's tech fest Shaastra. He highlighted India's unique position among ancient civilizations that have endured to become prominent modern nation-states.





This distinction, he noted, endows the country with a profound sense of history rarely matched by others.





"There are really very few ancient civilisations which have survived to become major modern nation states, and we are one of them," Jaishankar remarked. "We have a sense of our past, which very few countries have." His words underscored India's remarkable continuity from antiquity to the present.





Jaishankar emphasised that India's adoption of democracy carried far-reaching global implications. He argued that this choice transformed democracy from a regional phenomenon into a universal ideal. Without India's democratic path, he suggested, the concept might have remained confined and limited in scope.





"It was our decision to opt for a democratic political model which made the very idea of democracy a universal political concept," the Minister stated. "Had we not gone that way, democracy would have remained very regional and narrow." This perspective positions India as a pivotal architect of global political norms.





The External Affairs Minister stressed India's obligation to articulate its values, culture, and history. Yet he advocated for doing so through congenial partnerships, particularly with the West. Such collaboration, he believed, represents a constructive means to influence world affairs.





"It is our duty, our obligation to express our thoughts and our values, culture and history," Jaishankar affirmed. "But it can be done in a congenial partnership kind of way because I think that partnership with the West is important. I think it is very much a way of how we shape the world."





In today's resource-constrained environment, Jaishankar observed, India operates with fewer relative assets than in previous decades. To maximise impact, the nation must harness its competitiveness, inherent strengths, institutions, and international alliances. This pragmatic approach defines contemporary Indian foreign policy.





He illustrated this strategy with IIT-Madras's overseas ventures, such as its campus in Tanzania. "An IIT-Madras campus in Tanzania is a way by which Indian foreign policy has leveraged the capabilities of an institution here to make a huge impact there," he explained. Such initiatives exemplify how domestic excellence amplifies global influence.





Jaishankar invoked the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" – the world is one family. This worldview rejects seeing the global arena as inherently hostile. Instead, it promotes a problem-solving mindset, especially when resources are limited.





The Minister portrayed India as a "human resource power," distinct from oil-rich or resource-dependent nations. "We are a human resource power and we should play to our strength," he declared. This focus on talent and skills forms the bedrock of India's strategic advantage.





Reflecting on the Covid-19 crisis, Jaishankar praised India's role as one of the world's most efficient vaccine producers. This capability not only addressed domestic needs but also bolstered India's standing in global health diplomacy.





The event coincided with significant announcements on IIT-Madras's international expansion. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed, signalling deepened global collaborations. These partnerships span academia, industry, and government across multiple continents.





In Germany, IIT-Madras inked deals with Technische Universitat Dresden and Carl Zeiss, the latter establishing its first hub outside Germany at the institute. These agreements promise advancements in research and technology transfer.





Malaysia emerged as a key partner, with IIT-Madras collaborating with the Advanced Semiconductor Academy (ASEM) to cultivate semiconductor expertise. Additional pacts with the Aisling Group will enhance skilling initiatives in the region.





In Singapore, IIT-Madras Global forged a market access alliance with GATES APAC. This venture aims to connect Indian deep-tech start-ups with ASEAN opportunities, fostering innovation and economic ties.





The United Arab Emirates featured prominently, with MoUs signed alongside the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. These align with Dubai's D33 agenda, supporting research, academia, and startup ecosystems. Further agreements involved the World Government Summit, MCA Gulf, and AGNA Capitals.





Across the UK, a partnership with Durham University strengthens academic exchanges. In the United States, collaborations with CA Startups, CFO Bridge, Stages Consulting, and Rutgers University open doors for entrepreneurial and educational synergies.





Backed by the Ministry of External Affairs, IIT-Madras has pioneered an overseas campus at Hensiberg, becoming the first IIT to do so. This milestone reflects India's growing institutional footprint abroad.





Jaishankar's speech wove together historical pride, democratic ethos, and forward-looking diplomacy. It positioned India's global engagements as extensions of its civilizational strengths, amplified through institutions like IIT-Madras. These developments signal a maturing phase in India's international strategy, blending soft power with tangible partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







