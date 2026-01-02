



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a comprehensive address on India's evolving neighbourhood policy during the inauguration of Shaastra-2026, the techno-entertainment festival at IIT-Madras in Chennai.





Speaking on 2 January 2026, he outlined a recalibrated approach that balances humanitarian aid, development cooperation, and resolute responses to security challenges.





India has naturally invested in fostering cooperative ties with its neighbours, Jaishankar emphasised. Many neighbouring countries received their initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies from India, demonstrating timely solidarity during the pandemic.





The nation also extended food assistance to several neighbours amid the disruptions caused by the Ukraine conflict. Global supply chains faced severe strains, yet India stepped in to mitigate shortages.





Turning to Sri Lanka, Jaishankar highlighted India's provision of USD 4 billion in financial support during its acute economic crisis. More recently, India mounted swift rescue and relief operations following a cyclone that struck the island nation.





"That is what good neighbours do," Jaishankar remarked, underscoring the reciprocal spirit of such actions. These efforts reflect India's commitment to regional stability through practical support.





However, he firmly addressed persistent cross-border terrorism as a major impediment to normal relations with certain neighbours. "We have the right to defend our people," he asserted.





Decades of facing terrorism preclude meaningful neighbourhood ties, Jaishankar stated. Normal cooperation, including sharing water resources, cannot coexist with ongoing terrorist activities sponsored from across borders.





Regarding Bangladesh, India extends its best wishes for the upcoming elections. Jaishankar expressed hope that once stability returns, the tradition of good neighbourliness will resume.





India maintains longstanding civilizational connections with Afghanistan, despite the challenges confronting its people. Jaishankar noted a recent constructive dialogue with his Afghan counterpart and remains optimistic about gradual improvements.





In a pointed reference to an incident in November, Jaishankar addressed the harassment of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai airport. India lodged a formal protest over the matter.





"Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always remain, a part of India," he declared unequivocally. Jaishankar stressed that other nations must respect international laws and norms in such interactions.





On a lighter note, the minister reflected on maintaining personal balance amid a demanding schedule. He revealed that his life lacks traditional "off days," as global affairs operate continuously across time zones.





The world does not pause on weekends, Jaishankar observed. His routine blends work with personal habits like listening to music, reading books, watching films, and following sports to foster stability.





Building physical routines, alongside time for reflection, reading, writing, and conversation, creates inherent balance, he suggested. "You don't need to unplug," Jaishankar quipped, though he added with humour that his wife, present at the event, might offer a differing view.





This address at Shaastra 2026 encapsulates India's strategic neighbourhood diplomacy: proactive support paired with unyielding defence of sovereignty. Jaishankar's remarks reinforce New Delhi's multifaceted engagement in South Asia amid complex geopolitical dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







