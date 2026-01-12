



India and France have accelerated negotiations for an expanded Rafale fighter jet deal, driven by the Indian Air Force's pressing need to bolster its depleting combat squadrons.





Defence sources reveal that the Air Force is advocating strongly for a government-to-government (G2G) pact with France to acquire more Rafale aircraft as a stopgap under the stalled Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.





This programme aims to procure 114 advanced jets, with substantial manufacturing in India via foreign partnerships. Talks are set to intensify before French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India next month, creating momentum for progress.





The Indian Air Force's squadron strength has dwindled to 29, well short of the sanctioned 42.5 needed to counter simultaneous threats from China and Pakistan. Each squadron holds 16 to 18 aircraft, making the gap critically evident.





The retirement of the ageing MiG-21 fleet last year exacerbated the shortfall, shrinking the combat inventory further. This vulnerability came into sharp focus during Operation Sindoor, highlighting struggles to maintain air superiority in collusive threat environments.





Launched seven to eight years ago, the MRFA project—valued at over ₹1.2 lakh crore—has languished due to bureaucratic hurdles and evolving priorities. In the meantime, the proven Rafale emerges as the swiftest remedy to plug capability voids.





Any new Rafale agreement will emphasise 'Make in India', with local production at its core. India’s recent contract for 24 Rafale-M jets for the Navy sets a pricing precedent for Air Force follow-ons.





Collaboration between Indian and French firms is deepening. Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has teamed up with Dassault Aviation to produce Rafale fuselage sections in Hyderabad, with initial deliveries slated for FY 2028 and capacity for 24 units yearly for domestic and export needs.





Supporting initiatives include an engine plant in Hyderabad and a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. These could localise nearly 60 per cent of Rafale manufacturing value in India.





Operational urgency, matured industry ties, and diplomatic push converge to favour advancement. Rafale topics will likely dominate Macron’s visit, though no immediate announcements are expected.





Finalisation demands Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approval, cost settlements, and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) nod.





Compounding woes are delays in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A induction, pivotal for frontline replenishment. The Air Force has 83 on order, plus 97 DAC-cleared, but supply chain snags, engine shortages, and production ramps have postponed timelines.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has voiced alarms over these slippages, which amplify gaps from retiring legacy jets like MiG-21s. Consequently, the force leans more on quick fixes such as extra Rafales to safeguard readiness.





This strategic pivot underscores India's balancing act: immediate combat edge via imports alongside long-term self-reliance through indigenous programmes and offsets.





